Balancing Digital Trust: Personalization, Compliance and Security

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, protecting personal data (also referred to as personally identifiable information) and preserving user privacy are paramount. According to research by Gartner, almost one out of five marketers report privacy compliance as their main concern across marketing channels. At the same time, marketers are expected to prioritize personalization as a strategy to differentiate their brand, improve lead quality, boost pipeline conversion rates and deliver a more tailored experience to their prospects and customers.

So, in the era of GDPR and CCPA, the dilemma between data privacy and hyper-personalization requires a delicate balancing act for enterprise go-to-market teams. And, accomplishing both priorities hinges on selecting a sales and marketing platform you can trust — one that’s purpose-built for digital engagement and data-driven insights while empowering you to build trusted customer relationships.

ON24 is steadfast in our commitment to helping enterprises meet compliance, security and privacy standards with our enterprise-grade digital engagement platform. And, we’re proud to share that we have achieved ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications. We’re helping you further your success with the following benefits:

Safeguarding Your Data: When you entrust us with your data, these certifications ensure that we have implemented a comprehensive array of safeguards. These measures are designed to protect your data from unauthorized access, breaches, and cyber threats. Enhancing Customer Trust: Prioritizing personal data protection through certifications like ISO enhances customer trust, fosters loyalty and bolsters data protection and security compliance. This commitment sets a company apart in a competitive market. Global Compliance: ISO certifications demonstrate ON24’s dedication to adhering to internationally recognized standards and our commitment to equipping customers like you with the confidence to navigate complex standards and regulations.



With so much competition, knowing your audience and earning their trust is critical for building lifetime customer relationships. And, at ON24, our mission is to put our customer relationships, and yours, at the center of our innovation strategy.

For more information about ON24 security, privacy and compliance policies, click here.