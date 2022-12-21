Unwrap the greatest gift of them all: 2022’s biggest marketing lessons. 🎁 Watch Now

Announcing The Webinars and Virtual Events That Rocked 2022

December 22, 2022

Every year, we highlight the most amazing digital experiences of the year during our annual “Webinars and Virtual Events that Rocked,” event.

This year, we have 14 examples of inspiring webinars, content hubs and virtual conferences that showcased new ways to engage audiences, generate actionable insights and deliver real results. Ready to check them out? Explore our selections below or live the experience on demand when you click this link.

14 Amazing Webinar and Virtual Event Examples

Labelmaster

With a dynamic webinar console background, extensive resources and strategically placed CTAs, Labelmaster produced a webinar to remember.

ADP

ADP stood out with a fully immersive journey of experiences from engaging webinars to dynamic content hubs that accelerated the enrollment process.

Shipman & Goodwin

This team created an immersive educational and certification experience that surrounded attendees with all kinds of ways to interact, including unique breakout rooms.

Ansell

Ansell’s event included a show-and-tell style presentation that demonstrated new medical devices. Audiences could request samples of products directly through the console, earn certification credits and even download links to related content.

Sandvik

This amazing webinar gave Sandvik’s attendees a wealth of opportunities to interact and engage — from live chat to appointment setting, quizzes and more.

Johnson Lambert

Nothing brings teams together quite like a talent show — and it turns out that Johnson Lambert’s team is quite talented! This webinar opened with a rendition of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and ended with a vote for best performance in the company.

Autodesk

This epic event featured an interactive content hub, virtual happy hour and networking lounge and tons of engagement opportunities, from content downloads to CTAs and more.

UPS

UPS crafted an amazing choose-your-own-adventure experience that included engaging webinars and links to hubs with more targeted content that attendees could filter for based on their unique interests. Check it out!

F5

Eye-popping design, interactive sessions and amazing celebrity cameos. That’s how F5 made its open-source coding conference fun for all attendees.

Salesforce

Salesforce scaled its Salesforce Live event to the entire APAC region by delivering both physical and digital event components and localizing to various languages.

Informatica

Informatica brought its virtual conference to life through virtual networking, live chats and gamification — right down to leaderboards and more

S&P Global

S&P Global provided attendees with an event that unified its brand across every touchpoint — right down to the live chat.

Danfoss

Danfoss crafted an amazing manufacturing webinar, completely decked out in engagement opportunities, creative console elements and multiple presenters.

Accenture

Accenture put together an amazing webinar with an amazing message. Just check out the stellar Pride design for its “Pride Means More” event.

