2024 ON24 Award Winners: Leading the Way in Digital Experience Innovation

In today’s AI era, it’s time to move beyond traditional marketing tactics and start innovating marketing for the future. To showcase industry-leading marketing teams at the forefront of digital engagement, we celebrate the ON24X Awards. This year, amid AI innovation, we tip our hats to those who are not only redefining what’s possible but also reshaping their already successful programs to push the boundaries of effective marketing.

To expertly solve challenges and achieve greater scale, engagement and ultimately revenue growth, read on about the digital marketing teams who use the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform.

Business Transformation

Recognizing organizations for driving cost-efficient revenue growth.

Growth Accelerator Award

AAA – The Autoclub Group

AAA – The Autoclub Group, the second largest AAA club in North America, increased sales growth by 48% year-over-year (YoY) by building an interconnected, multichannel customer journey across ON24 experiences. Their impressive growth showcases how organizations can use the platform to drive significant business impact.

Sales Impact Award

Arjo

Arjo, a global supplier of medical devices and solutions, has strengthened its Customer Education by integrating ON24 engagement technology, significantly influencing opportunities in its sales pipeline. Their innovative use of data has set a new standard for engagement.

Global Scale Award

Confluent

Confluent, a data streaming platform, increased content production by 200% with a regional engagement strategy, including localization through multilingual translation, powered by ON24. This achievement demonstrates that reaching a worldwide audience with accessible experiences is key.

Revenue Innovation Award

Guardian

Guardian, a modern mutual insurance company, tripled revenue results by building high-value, content-rich thought leadership with ON24. Their strategic use of engagement and conversion tools has transformed their business outcomes.

Experience Transformation

Recognizing organizations for creating a cutting-edge customer experience.

Regional Scale Award

SAP

This award goes to teams that scaled their audiences through innovative strategies​. SAP, a multinational software company, drove record-breaking audience reach and engagement levels across three global markets through an integrated ON24 experience.

Digital Accelerator Award

Novo Nordisk

The French affiliate of Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, won the ON24X Digital Accelerator award. Their creative and standout webinar consoles have set new benchmarks for digital engagement and creativity.

Experience Innovation Award

Sprinklr

This award goes to the teams that use engagement and conversion tools across experiences. Sprinklr, a SaaS platform for unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM), reached global customers and prospects with an exciting documentary-style masterclass on the latest trends and best practices for enterprise brands on social media powered by ON24.

Data & AI Transformation

Recognizing organizations for enabling data-driven actions and AI-powered efficiencies.

Personalization at Scale Award

Sun Life U.S.

Sun Life U.S., one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, leveraged ON24 to create a custom platform for delivering exclusive thought leadership and digital events to employee benefits brokers. The Personalization at Scale awards companies for creating a segmented and targeted program at scale powered by ON24.

Lead Acceleration Award

Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton, a provider of audit and assurance, tax and advisory services combining proven expertise, principled execution, and a personalized experience to deliver remarkable client service, generated critical customer insights to further personalisation initiatives through an always-on stream of ON24-powered engagement data. This award goes to a company that increased speed to lead and overall conversion.

Omnichannel Impact Award

UCB

This award is for a team that delivered a great customer experience across channels using events and content​. UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, achieved a 4X increase in digital events within a single country (Italy) through the successful cross-function adoption of remote engagement capabilities enabled by ON24 experiences integrated with their digital ecosystem.

AI Innovation Award

Autodesk

Autodesk, a global leader in design and make technology, delivered 12X ROI on pipeline and drove incremental value with AI, engagement and personalization. Using ON24, they are innovating within existing channels to impact pipeline generation.

A big hand of applause to all our 2024 winners for delivering digital excellence.

