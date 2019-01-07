Why Sage Intacct Turns to ON24 for Webinars

January 07, 2019 ON24
Nick Ezzo, Vice President of Demand Generation at Sage Intacct, brings ON24 wherever he goes. And we’re not kidding — Nick has, so far, brought ON24 to four different companies in his role as a demand generation expert. That’s four different products, countless audiences and a whole lot of webinars.
What makes ON24 stand apart?
For Sage Intacct, ON24 helps drive messages to every stage of the buying cycle while maintaining an engaging webinar presence for prospects. From top to bottom-of-funnel, Sage Intacct’s ON24-powered webinars provide interactive, engaging events where attendees can ask questions, download resources and see what Sage Intacct’s financial cloud can do for them.
Sage Intacct’s sales team also capitalizes on webinars, providing them with in-depth data on attendee engagement for seamless, impactful discussions and identify genuinely interested prospects and what their specific pain points are. ON24 webinars are so central to Sage Intacct’s marketing mix that Nick credits its webinar program with influencing “tens of millions of dollars of pipeline to date.”
“I would unequivocally recommend ON24,” Nick said. ”To other people like myself who are looking for a purpose-built webcasting platform that gives you deep engagement with your prospects and allows you to scale your webinar program to whatever you want it to be.”
He’s not kidding. Nick has perfected the art of scaling webinars so well that he’s led a class on account-based marketing with webinars called, “How Sage Intacct Makes Webinars the Secret Sauce at their ABM BBQ.” He’s also provided fellow webinerds with his tips and tricks at Webinar World 2018 — showing attendees how webinars can add to their overall marketing capabilities.
To learn more about why Sage Intacct trusts ON24 with its webinars, watch this video. To learn more about how the ON24 Platform can boost your marketing efforts, click here.
