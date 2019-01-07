Why Ogletree Deakins Turns to ON24 for Webinars

January 07, 2019 ON24
Ogletree Deakins is a leading labor and employment firm supporting in-house counsel, Human Resource professionals and small to medium business owners. Its range of clientele means Ogletree Deakins must be able to talk to a variety of audiences while maintaining a personable, one-on-one style of communication.
The law firm needed a digital solution that didn’t impinge on its relationships with clients. So, Ogletree Deakins turned to the ON24 Platform. With ON24, Ogletree Deakins can produce high-quality webinars that connect with clients, push the firm’s content into attendee’s hands and affirms Ogletree Deakins’s thought leadership perspectives with webinar participants.
Best of all, for Ogletree Deakins, ON24 runs silently and reliably in the background, making it easy for attendees to download resource materials, ask questions, post to social media, review presenter profile and more — and do it all while running live webinars. For Ryan King, Director of Communications at Ogletree Deakins, ON24’s easy-to-integrate platform and easy-to-use interface makes its the go-to scalable solution for informing and keeping clients up to date on the latest trends in labor and employment law.
Thanks to the success of its immersive webinars, Ogletree Deakins expanded its webinar footprint to more than 50 webinars in 2018 so it can cover every topic in the labor and law landscape.
