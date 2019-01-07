Why Dickinson Wright Turns to ON24 for webinars

January 07, 2019 ON24
Dickinson Wright is a national law firm providing businesses with the legal guidance needed to navigate international property, litigation and more than 40 other practice areas. To educate its clients and prospects on the wealth of legal expertise at its fingertips, Dickinson Wright uses ON24 webinars.
With ON24, Dickinson Wright has a powerful tool that educates its audience on a variety of issues ranging from proposed legislation to new trends in the law. The ON24 Platform also helps the firm’s 400-plus attorneys by guiding them to highly-engaged attendees interested in the service Dickinson Wright has to offer.
For Christine Klocka, Senior Manager, Business Development at Dickinson Wright, ON24 ease of use is crucial, as almost every attorney at the firm uses the platform to connect with and expand the firm’s client portfolio. With ON24, Dickinson Wright’s attorneys have the tools to both deliver a clean, informative and engaging webinar and follow up with interested prospects thanks to the ON24 Platform’s deep analytics and actionable insights.
For Christine, ON24’s “bulletproof” platform makes her job much easier and provide a powerful way to keep attendees coming back for more. The firm regularly sees repeat attendees coming back to Dickinson Wright webinars for the latest information, resources and expert opinion and the latest trends in the law.
