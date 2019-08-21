What’s In Store For Webinar World London: Training and Education

August 21, 2019 ON24
Knowledge is power. But when it comes to providing that knowledge, a lot of organizations today need a little help. Fortunately for you, we have a list of great sessions designed to get your training and education webinars up to speed in no time flat at Webinar World London. Grab your pen and paper, because your cheat sheet is here:
Training and Education Breakout Sessions
The Facilitator’s Cat, A Collaborative Tail
Vicky Ross, Associate Consultant, Right Management
What goes into producing a superb educational program? Vicky Ross, Associate Consultant at Right Management, will share a little story about her tips, tricks and how-tos when it comes to collaborating and producing an education webinar program.
Education Through Interaction. How Webinars Are Evolving Training and Education
Stuart Wilson, Global Director, Webinars and Online Events, More2Life
Philip Roylance, Global Director, SAP Channel Digital Enablement
Andrew Warren Payne, Managing Director, Market2Marketers
Audiences don’t want to sit, stare and feign attention to a presentation on their computer monitor. Today’s audiences crave multimedia experiences that use engagement to drive lessons home. Discover how your educational program can provide that engagement during this interactive panel discussion. This panel features organizations that have crafted new, innovative formats that deliver measurable results for both hosts and attendees.
During this session, you’ll learn:
- Which webinar format — live, simu-live and on-demand — is right for your program
- How to identify opportunities for engagement with audience members
- How to interpret program data so you can identify successes and areas of program weakness
Everlasting Webinars With S&P: How to Maximize Your On-Demand Strategy
Laura Lopez, Head of Client Education at S&P
Laura Lopez, Head of Client Education, S&P, knows how to give her training events everlasting life. During this session, you’ll learn how to integrate her secrets into your educational webinar program so you can provide your audience with the best long term experience possible. During this session, you’ll learn how to:
- Identify and integrate interactivity features into your long term educational program
- Curate educational webinar playlists via the ON24 Engagement Hub
- Promote your program consistently across all touchpoints