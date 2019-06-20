What Life Sciences Experts Think of Digital Engagement

June 20, 2019
From the outside looking in, life sciences companies are notoriously slow to adopt digital technologies. But the truth is that, for a methodical industry which must concern itself with compliance, security and continuing education, life sciences companies are adopting digital tools faster than ever before.
To adapt to this newfound digital era, marketing, training, client engagement and enablement teams need to rethink how they engage customers. That’s why we, here at ON24, invited several customer experts from the life sciences industry to participate in a roundtable discussion.
This gathering of the minds brought together like-minded peers to discuss marketing success, webinar programs, and overall health of digital experiences in the industry. They shared insights, experiences and walked away with actionable takeaways to use in their own organizations.
Topics discussed include:
- Strategies for Engaging Events
- Driving Promotions and Attendance
- Leveraging Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)
- Navigating Compliance
- The Role of Analytics in Life Sciences
So who was involved in this roundtable? While we can’t name names, participants include 11 professionals representing several Fortune 500 and privately held life sciences companies. These companies are primarily focused in the Pharmaceuticals, Medical Device and Biotechnology industries.
