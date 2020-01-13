Webinars That Rocked: Red Whale

January 13, 2020
In late 2019, we ran the annual Webinars That Rocked Red edition of Webinar Best Practices Series. During the episode, Mark Bornstein dived into what made rockin’ webinars so excellent. There were a lot of great entries, but Red Whale — a leading provider of primary care medical care education in the United Kingdom — took the top spot as the most rockin’ webinars of 2019 (as voted on by #webinerds like you). But what did it do to make its webinars rock? Let’s take a look:
Making a Difficult Topic Approachable
Red Whale had a tough job: take a fundamentally personal and sensitive issue, menopause, and make it both relatable and lighthearted to a mass audience that needs to know how to discuss menopause similarly with patients. How did it manage this task? Well, Red Whale provided its audience with a range of resources to download for their education, a Q&A chat, a CTA to for future webinars, polls and hosts that tied the whole thing together.
Multiple Presenters
Red Whale’s hosts played a critical part by diving into the details (also: note that “deep dive” is a recurring theme for the webinar background too — apt for a deep dive series) in their own way.
How? The hosts crafted their own skits that they then acted out in front of green screens to make their lessons more approachable. They even used baking as a metaphor to explain hormone replacement therapy. That’s incredible. And it brings us to our next point.
Making It All Seamless and Relatable
Red Whale had one focal point in its webinar: to make its subject as relatable and understandable as possible. It didn’t assume anything of its audience and it took the time to walk through its topic in memorable ways. But most of all, its hosts weaved the entire presentation together to create a fun, educational event that made it the most rockin’ webinar of the year.