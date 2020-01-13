Back to Blog Home

Webinars That Rocked: Red Whale

January 13, 2020

In late 2019, we ran the annual Webinars That Rocked Red edition of Webinar Best Practices Series. During the episode, Mark Bornstein dived into what made rockin’ webinars so excellent. There were a lot of great entries, but Red  Whale — a leading provider of primary care medical care education in the United Kingdom — took the top spot as the most rockin’ webinars of 2019 (as voted on by #webinerds like you). But what did it do to make its webinars rock? Let’s take a look:

Making a Difficult Topic Approachable

Red Whale had a tough job: take a fundamentally personal and sensitive issue, menopause, and make it both relatable and lighthearted to a mass audience that needs to know how to discuss menopause similarly with patients. How did it manage this task? Well, Red Whale provided its audience with a range of resources to download for their education, a Q&A chat, a CTA to for future webinars, polls and hosts that tied the whole thing together.

Multiple Presenters

Red Whale’s hosts played a critical part by diving into the details (also: note that “deep dive” is a recurring theme for the webinar background too — apt for a deep dive series) in their own way.

How? The hosts crafted their own skits that they then acted out in front of green screens to make their lessons more approachable. They even used baking as a metaphor to explain hormone replacement therapy. That’s incredible. And it brings us to our next point.

Making It All Seamless and Relatable

Red Whale had one focal point in its webinar: to make its subject as relatable and understandable as possible. It didn’t assume anything of its audience and it took the time to walk through its topic in memorable ways. But most of all, its hosts weaved the entire presentation together to create a fun, educational event that made it the most rockin’ webinar of the year.

Recommended Posts

ON24 Webinars of 2019 Wrap-up

January 03, 2020
 

The Top Three Webinars That Rocked 2019

December 17, 2019
Michael Mayday

Top Posts
Webinars That Rocked: Red Whale
Webinerd in a green jacket adjusts data to reduce churn for her company.
New at ON24: Better Mobile, Certification and Advanced Analytics Free Trial
Webinerd in a green jacket adjusts data to reduce churn for her company.
Using Webinars to Build Experiences Everywhere
ON24 Webinars of 2019 Wrap-up
A webinerd and her coworkers discuss optimization
Feature Friday: Ratings and Comments
ON24