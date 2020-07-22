Two Webinars for Mastering Unusual Times

July 22, 2020 Andrea Bartman
One way or another, the global COVID-19 pandemic affects every person. For many, the financial impact of quarantine and the economic repercussions of state-wide shutdowns are unknown and could remain that way far into the future.
Beyond personal financial situations, many small businesses are facing a stark decision: remain in business and hope things get better or close permanently.
With so much uncertainty looming, we want to share two finance-themed webinar opportunities with you: “Business Unusual, Big Ideas for Small Business” and “Master Your Money: Planning for the Future in Uncertain Times.”
Business Unusual, Big Ideas for Small Business
Business Unusual, Big Ideas for Small Business is a new webinar series from AT&T Business and Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group and “Shark” on ABC’s Shark Tank.
The series asks the question “Where Do We Go from Here?” and aims to share tips and recommendations from experts that businesses can act on now related to the current economy, business, finance and technology. Additional themes will be announced later in 2020.
The first webinar in the series airs on July 22 at 1 p.m. CT and is free and open to anyone! Register here. The series will also feature three additional webinars taking place each Wednesday in August. These webinars will investigate where retail, restaurants and hospitality businesses — industries hardest hit by COVID-19 — can go from here.
Each webinar in the series features notable guests like Amy Chow, CEO of AT&T Business; Matt Higgins, co-founder and CEO of RSE Ventures, vice-chairman of the Miami Dolphins and fellow “Shark” on ABC’s Shark Tank; Rachel Ray, celebrity chef, cookbook author and Food Network television host; Kim Nelson, founder of Daisy Cakes and former Shark Tank participant; and Oscar Munoz, executive chairman of United Airlines.
Master Your Money: Planning for the Future in Uncertain Times
Looking for something a little more personal? Well, Business Insider and Fidelity Investments have a webinar for you.
Entitled, “Planning for the Future in Uncertain Times,” this on-demand webinar discusses how millennials can make or adjust financial plans and achieve financial goals amidst setbacks, roadblocks, delays and uncertainty. The webinar is free and open to anyone! Register here.
The event is hosted by Tanza Loudenback, Personal Finance Insider correspondent, and features expert guests like Kelly Lannan, a member of Business Insider’s Money Council and VP of Young Investors for Personal Investing which is a segment of Fidelity Investments, and Anna N’Jie-Konte, CFP and founder of Dare to Dream financial planning.
Master Your Money is a four-part series designed to help millennials control their financial future. The four pillars of Master Your Money are Learn, Plan, Invest and Thrive, all of which provide education, advice, ideas and inspiration for millennials to achieve their financial goals. You can explore the series in more detail on Business Insider’s Master Your Money website.