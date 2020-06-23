Three Law Firm-Inspired Webinars You Can Use Now

June 23, 2020 Katie O'Rourke
It’s no secret that law firms around the world are stepping up thought leadership to guide clients through the global COVID-19 pandemic. At ON24, we’ve seen a significant increase in webinar programming over the past few months as more and more firms seek to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving business climate of today’s uncertain times.
Think this article can only be applied to law? Objection! Read through and discover three new formats you can apply to your marketing program. (Disclaimer: This article was originally published on JDsupra.com. Shared with the author’s permission.)
And we’ve seen three types of programs that stand out as particularly effective. These are the webinars your lawyers should start producing today:
1. Programs that Bring in Experts
Inviting experts to present in webinars is a good way to deliver insightful perspectives on the top-of-mind issues that affect your clients. That’s what Norton Rose Fulbright does in its webinar Global pandemic, 9/11 and US businesses: Legal and political risks of doing the ‘right’ things wrong during an emergency. In this case, the expert happens to be a Norton Rose lawyer, but there’s no denying that George Pataki, the former governor of New York who was in the office on 9/11, brings valuable context to the discussion of what to do – and not do – during a crisis.
Centered around a discussion of how companies can benefit from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – the CARES Act – Governor Pataki offers practical direction on anticipating the effects and alleviating the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly when seeking relief from the federal government.
Consider bringing in a local, state, federal, or foreign government official or an industry insider to add insight to your legal and strategic analysis. Your audience will appreciate the expert’s perspective, and you’ll enhance your reputation as a firm that can deliver relevant guidance from expert sources.
2. Programs that Help Your Audience Meet a Specific Need
Getting continuing education credit – CLE for lawyers, CPE for accountants, CEUs and PDCs for HR professionals, and more – can be challenging under the best of circumstances, let alone in the midst of a global pandemic. That’s why it’s imperative for law firms to offer programs that help their clients meet requirements for ongoing professional development.
For example, Ulmer & Berne recently put on The New Restrictive World of Business Immigration: Strategies to Hire and Maintain Foreign Talent, a webinar outlining recent immigration developments relevant to employers. The program was designed for both lawyers and human resources personnel, so Ulmer provided both CLE and HRCI credit.
Not sure exactly which types of certification are necessary for your clients and their personnel? Ask them. They’ll welcome your interest and – more to the point – they’ll sign up for your continuing education webinars to earn the credits they need to maintain licenses and professional standing.
3. Programs that Provide Practical Advice for Responding to Complex Issues
The uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic – the impact of social distancing on the global economy, the challenges of meeting contractual obligations, the cost of employee furloughs and layoffs, the timeline of quarantines and lockdowns, to name but a few – make up some of the principal worries that “keep clients up at night.”
Lawyers are well positioned to alleviate those concerns with programs that offer practical advice and pragmatic solutions for responding to the crisis. Like those who present WilmerHale’s webinar on Contract Issues in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, offering an in-depth look at the potential effects of the pandemic on existing and future contracts.
Now more than ever, your clients need practical advice that guides them through the risks and challenges of doing business in these unprecedented times. Focus your programs on specific measures they can adopt to reduce uncertainty and position themselves for recovery when the crisis has passed.