Three Key Professional Services Marketing Trends to be Aware Of

The most recent digital engagement benchmark data from ON24 shows that digital experiences play a significant role in customer engagement, especially when paired with personalization. But does this still hold true in the professional services sector?

The answer is a resounding yes. In fact, compared to digital events overall, professional services events saw greater increases in webinar registration conversion to attendees and a larger average number of attendees.

Here’s a look at a few other trends from the ON24 2024 Professional Services Digital Engagement Benchmarks Report.

Personalized experiences boost CTA engagement

Whether it be improved engagement, higher conversion or increased loyalty, most B2B marketers now understand the positive impact that personalization has on customer and buyer experiences. Professional services audiences are no exception. The sector saw a 4X increase over the previous year in meetings booked within personalized experiences. This is considerably higher than the 86% growth in meetings booked within non-personalized experiences.

There was also a significant year-over-year increase (2X) in CTA engagement within personalized experiences. A much larger increase than the 24% seen for experiences that were not personalized.

For those marketers looking to build more personalization into their digital engagement experiences

Digital professional continuing education increases

Continuing education or professional development certifications are not unique to the professional services sector. Indeed, across all webinars, ON24 data shows that there was a 21% year-over-year increase in certifications per attendees in 2023.

That said, professional services companies are embracing the use of webinars for their continuing education and professional certification programs. Since 2020, there has been a 34% increase in certifications issues per webinar attendee.

Since 2020, there has been a 34% increase in certifications issues per webinar attendee.

Engagement with assets in content hubs soar

Content hubs are really a must-have in this day of self-service buyer behavior. They allow buyers to engage with content when they want and often inspire content binging.

Professional services marketers are benefiting from creating these centralized places for related content. Engagement with assets on content hubs experienced an 84% year-over-year lift per visitor in 2023, with visitors spending an average of 67 minutes of engagement on content hubs.

What’s more, content hubs for professional services brands saw an average conversion rate of 43%. This is noticeably higher than the 38% average conversion rate of content hubs across all industries.

Ready to create a content hub to engage your audiences? Learn the ins-and-outs here.