Three Great Webinars to Attend in August

August 10, 2020 Michael Mayday
How can you drive webinar registration? What does it take to build the ultimate virtual conference experience? What, exactly, do with your content after your virtual event?
We’ve got three excellent webinars to address each of your burning webinar questions this month. Tune into one — or all — to learn how you can get more out of your events and create dazzling digital experiences. Here’s what’s in store:
WBPS: Keys to Driving Webinar & Digital Event Registration in 2020
In a digital-first world, webinars have redefined how we engage with our prospects and customers. But your webinars and digital events are only as good as your ability to get people to attend them.
Tune in this Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) attend “Keys to Driving Webinar & Digital Event Registration in 2020” and learn best practices that have helped companies build their audiences from tens to thousands. During this event, you’ll learn:
- How to optimize your email invitations
- Picking subject lines and titles
- Best days to promote your events
- Strategies for A/B testing your promotions
The #Webinerd Channel Series: How ACFE Built the Ultimate Virtual Conference Experience
ACFE took its traditional in-person annual conference virtual in just a matter of weeks and flawlessly delivered 92 sessions over two-and-a-half days. The best part? They still provided a stellar experience for more than 4,000 attendees and dozens of sponsors.
Tune in to The #Webinerd Channel this Thursday at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) to learn how ACFE made it happen. During this event, you’ll learn:
- Best Practices for virtual conference pre, during and post planning and execution
- Tips for driving attendee networking and engagement
- Best Practices for involving sponsorships at virtual conferences
After the Digital Event: Turning virtual events into new content experiences
Most digital events exist as a moment-in-time but all of the content from that event still has a lot of value. It’s time you learn how you can get more from your events.
Attend “After the Digital Event: Turning Virtual Events Into New Content Experiences” on August 19 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) to learn the strategies for using digital event content to generate demand in entirely new ways.
During this webinar, you’ll learn how you can:
- Repurpose event content for global audiences
- Create mini-events from larger ones
- Create standalone webinars from event sessions
- Use event data to fuel research needs