April 29, 2019
Today’s manufacturing industry is where digital initiatives meet physical demand. New techniques, designs and processes are seemingly generated each day largely thanks to advances in networking, computation and design. But to make this happen, digital marketing needs to be a part of the process.
Few organizations know this better than Protolabs, a digital manufacturer of custom prototypes. The company’s prototypes — designed, molded and created through new manufacturing techniques — fuel the innovations the manufacturing industry sees today.
But before Protolabs can provide its rapid manufacturing to engineers, it needs to market and sell its services. And that means it needs a digital approach.
On Thursday, May 9, Protolabs’ Marketing Specialist, Tommy Rongistch, will sit down with The Webinerd Channel crew to explain how his team uses webinars to fuel its marketing needs. During this event, Tommy will explain how Protolabs:
- Hypothesized, experimented and refined its webinar program
- Brought marketing and sales together to create a valuable content channel
- Uses webinars to power its account-based marketing initiatives
Protolabs’ has an extensive library of fascinating always-on webinars, including how one customer used its service to rapidly prototype and refine DUCK!, a genuine BattleBot.
If you’d like to learn how Protolabs drive manufacturing innovation, check out its webinar channel here. Tune in to The Webinerd Channel next Thursday at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT) to learn how digital manufacturers master digital marketing.