The ON24 Platform and Our Commitment to Scaling with You

March 24, 2020 Jayesh Sahasi
Today, we are all facing unprecedented circumstances, and we want you to know that we are doing all we can to ensure our platform is ready for unprecedented demand.
To date, the daily number of live webinar and virtual event experiences held on our global network has tripled. And, we are seeing attendee numbers skyrocket, with an average registration-attendee conversion of approximately 75%, and about the same 75% increase in the engagement per attendee with our tools.
While virtual event volume, attendance and engagement is at an all-time high, so is our commitment to ensuring the performance and reliability of the ON24 Platform. Our global product and support teams are working around the clock to monitor and maintain our platform scale and stability. Despite the record-breaking live attendance we’re seeing, there has not been a single performance issue.
We know that your webinars, virtual events, hybrid events and content experiences are more critical to your success than ever before, and we are taking proactive measures to increase our platform resiliency. Our team is rapidly scaling our network capacity so that you can continue to deliver engaging digital experiences that delight your audience and grow your business.
No matter what lies ahead, ON24 is here to support you. Thank you for continuing to trust in us as your partner.
Sincerely,
Jayesh Sahasi
EVP of Product and CTO, ON24