January 29, 2019 ON24
The 7 Sessions That’ll Turn You Into a Webimaster at Webinar World 2019
How can you get more engagement from your webinars? Learn the tips, tricks and tactics that make webinars work at Webinar World 2019.
It’s a long way to the top if you want to get the most out of your webinar program. But shortcuts are available. Discover the quickest way to becoming a webimaster in San Francisco from March 11-13 at Webinar World 2019. Especially when you attend the Mastering ON24 track.
The Mastering ON24 track will arm you with the insights, playbooks and tactics you need to craft quality digital experiences that drive audience engagement and deliver actionable data. Attend this track’s sessions to learn how Oracle operationalizes its webinars for the best results, how Jackson Systems uses videos to captivate its audience and how you can run a successful webinar program all by yourself.
Check out the tracks below to learn more:
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Integration Deep-dive with Oracle Netsuite: How to Operationalize Webinars for Optimal Results
For demand gen marketers, what happens after the webinar is just as important as promoting and holding the webinar itself. Join Oracle NetSuite’s Deniz Dondero, Director of Digital & Marketing Campaigns and Bekkah Lyman, Sr. Marketing Operations Manager, for a deep-dive into using webinars to nurture leads and convert them into opportunities. Get a glimpse into the infrastructure they built that facilitates and enables it all.
You’ll come away knowing how to:
• Integrate ON24 with marketing automation platforms
• Use webinars to convert leads to opportunity
• Seamlessly operationalize the process
Time-Saving Tutorial with Joe Oliva: How to Automate Webinar Workflows through Zapier
Ever wish you had a virtual assistant to help run your professional webinerd life? Combining the power of the ON24 Platform with workflow automation software Zapier brings producing webinars a little further into our AI-driven future by automating common tasks with “Zaps,” such as sending a calendar invite when a webinar is scheduled, or sending an email alert with registration updates. Join webinar expert Joe Oliva to get hands-on with Zapier and start saving time.
You’ll learn:
• How and when to use Zaps
• Set up basic Zaps
• What Zaps are coming from ON24
Using Video with Jackson Systems: How to Captivate Audiences with On-camera Presentations
You’d think adorable puppies have no place in a webinar about HVAC controls, but the manufacturer Jackson Systems proves us all wrong by showing that making content fun and relatable through video makes a big impact, no matter the industry. Join Tyler Hershberger, Production Director at Jackson Systems, for a deep-dive into video-based webinars, from humanizing your content to mastering advanced video techniques to adding new technology.
You’ll learn how to:
• Add video to your webinar strategy
• Use video to bring content to life
• Build the right tech infrastructure for video
Everlasting Webinars with S&P: How to Maximize your On Demand Strategy
Live webinars or simul-live webinars for maximum training impact? According to S&P Market Intelligence, it doesn’t matter as long as you always make your webinars available on-demand. Join Laura Lopez, S&P’s Head of Client Education, to learn how to give your training webinars everlasting life through the right mix of interactivity features, curated playlists using ON24 Engagement Hub and constant promotion across touchpoints.
You’ll learn how to:
• Multiply attendees and engagement beyond the live webinar
• Encourage content binging using ON24 Engagement Hub
• Measure your on-demand webinar program performance
Wednesday, March 13
Repurposing your Webinars with Align Technology: How to Use a Single Webinar Multiple Ways
It’s much easier to piece together a puzzle when you can see the whole picture. The same principle applies when it comes to webinar planning — once you know all the ways you want to use a webinar, then you can quickly create and assemble all the elements. Join Align Technology’s Sr. Professional Education Manager Patricia Torres to take a step back and see how to build a holistic webinar program that can be broken into several pieces of content that serve multiple use cases.
You’ll learn how to:
• Create modular content and stitch it together with simple tools
• Gain insights from content interactivity
• Integrate multiple touchpoints into a single experience
Making CPE Easy with RSM: How to Build a Painless Process for Continuing Education Webinars
With specific learning criteria to meet and thousands of certificates to issue, continuing education programs get complicated fast. Join RSM’s Allison Snyder, Senior Marketing Specialist, to learn how the ON24 Platform helps make it easy to run continuing education webinars across any industry, from reporting to tracking to self-service certificates.
You’ll learn how to:
• Build a webinar program with CE in mind
• Optimize the ON24 platform functionalities for CE
• Roll out a CE program at your own organization
Scaling Fast with Fitbit: How to Run a Successful Webinar Program Solo
Starting anything new is tough… going at it alone is even tougher. Join Fitbit’s Rachel Yarnold, Associate Digital Marketing Manager, to hear how she quickly got the tech company’s B2B webinar program up and running, from defining the content to determining the audience acquisition strategy to owning the results.
You’ll learn how to:
• Develop a webinar strategy that scales
• Set boundaries
• Establish realistic goals and measure success