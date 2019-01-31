January 31, 2019
How can you get more engagement from your webinars? Learn the tips, tricks and tactics that make webinars work at Webinar World 2019.
So when tallies are in and your webinar is over one thing, and one thing only, truly matters: did it drive results? Well if you’re unsure, then the Drive Results track at Webinar World 2019 is for you.
The Drive Results track gives you the knowledge you need to hypothesize, test, track, analyze and adjust your webinars for optimal performance. Watch as Splunk lays out their streamlining strategy for webinars iterative testing, see how a webinar program evolves over the course of four years with SAP HANA and discover how webinars can help you push your virtual learning program to the next level with EY.
If you’re looking to build out measurable successes in your webinar program, the Drive Results track is for you. Check it out here:
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Lead Machine: Learn Why Merrill Leverages Webinars for Content Creation and Distribution
Quality or quantity? With webinars, the technology company, Merrill, has reached the right balance: the team focuses on creating a few high-quality webinars, then turns that content into multiple assets to distribute across many channels and generate more leads. Join Merrill’s Axel Kirstetter, VP Content Marketing, to hear how the technology company uses webinars as the flywheel for their content and lead machine.
You’ll learn how to:
• Turn webinars into multiple assets
• Build follow-up velocity into the tech stack and process
• Lower your cost per opportunity
Process Makes Perfect: Learn from Splunk’s Journey to 3,000 Live Attendees
Modern marketing takes an agile mindset. Through iterative testing and constant measurement, software company Splunk completely transformed its webinar process from clunky and manual to streamlined and repeatable. Join Splunk’s Joe Paone, head of Demand Generation and Global Campaigns, to hear the company’s webinar innovation journey.
You’ll learn how to:
• Engineer a webinar process overhaul
• Make iterative improvements
• Automate manual processes
Crawl, Walk, Run: Learn from SAP HANA’s 4 Years of Webinar Progress
From graduating college to electing a new president, a lot can happen in four years. The same is true for webinar programs. Join Scott Feldman, Global Head SAP HANA Community, for a walk-through of SAP’s long-term results since starting the webinar program in 2014.
You’ll learn how to:
• Make annual lead generation gains
• Quantify sales impact
• Build thought leadership
Shifting Mindsets: Learn How EY Takes Virtual Learning to the Next Level
Nearly 70% of companies believe their employees need to continuously develop their skills to stay competitive. So, it makes sense that EY, a leader in workplace innovation, has taken their learning and development program to the next level by shifting to digital. Join EY’s Phil Hoops, Americas Advisory Assistant Director for Technical Learning, to hear how his team has transformed their L&D program over the past four years.
You’ll learn how to:
• Make a case for your own virtual L&D program
• Get a virtual program started
• Back up your L&D success
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Extreme Makeover: Learn Why Morningstar Overhauled their Webinar Program
For the investment research and software company, Morningstar, content is king. So, when their webinars proved unworthy, the team decided to make a regime change. Join Morningstar’s, Emilie Neumeier, Product Marketing Manager and Lisa Rafdal, Marketing Manager to hear how the fin-tech firm totally renovated their marketing strategy with a brand new webinar program that improved the audience experience and increased MQLs by 300%.
You’ll learn how to:
- Rebuild your webinar program from scratch
- Align your webinar program with your buyer
- Use webinars across the customer lifecycle.
Webinar Evolution: Learn How Genesys Innovated their Online Events
The time of doing talking-head, slide-only webinar formats is over. Get outside the standard webinar box and join Genesys’s Ryan Grable, VP Global Digital Demand Generation and Liz Weida, Director of Digital Demand Generation, for a behind-the-scenes look at tech company’s re-imagination of their webinars into different formats, new series and use across the funnel.
You’ll learn how to:
- Utilize more features within a webinar
- Create new webinar event types and formats
- Reshape webinar content for different audiences and channels