Six Ways to Create Personalized B2B Content at Scale

October 23, 2019 Jane Menyo
Digital marketing has provided endless opportunities to share your message with the world. But in a crowded, competitive market, cutting through the noise to reach the people you care about the most can be a huge challenge.
That’s why marketers are changing strategies. They are now focused on creating personalized and relevant content experiences to reach target accounts and personas.
Personalization Evolution: from B2C to B2B
Personalization started in the B2C world and has quickly become the norm. So much so, that 78% of consumers will only engage offers if they’re personalized to previous engagements with the brand. Like many effective B2C strategies, personalization is taking off in B2B as new technologies enter the market. Which is good news for marketers, since individual stakeholders within companies who perceived supplier content to be tailored to their specific needs were 40% more willing to buy from that supplier than stakeholders who didn’t.
Of course, strategies for B2C and B2B will never really match up. For enterprises, the increased value of personalization doesn’t come from slapping a person’s name on your product or having the data to know what the weather is like in their city. It’s about exposing leads to the most relevant information for their interests while creating an engaging buying experience that increases a company’s overall conversion rates.
Six Common Personalization Opportunities
At ON24, we’re seeing more and more businesses creating personalized content experiences to scale targeted engagements. Here are the six most common applications:
- Account-Based Marketing – An experience curated for target accounts based on their interests, account-specific needs and buying journeys.
- Vertical Marketing – Distributing packaged or nuanced content to better resonate with target industries.
- Regional Marketing – Supporting local interests and customizing content experiences for different languages.
- Sales Enablement – Empowering sales reps to drive their own personalized campaigns or follow-up from conversations.
- Customer Engagement – Enabling teams to engage customers with the right information throughout the customer lifecycle.
- And lastly, Digital Events – Extending the value of event content and reaching a broader audience.
Creating custom engagement might seem like a daunting project, but the returns – both from efficiencies of scale and from booked business – will quickly justify the effort. With a little organization and the right tools to distribute personalized experiences, you can evolve your brand.
To learn more about how you can create targeted experiences, watch our quick demo.