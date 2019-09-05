Five Great ON24 Events You Can’t Miss In September

September 05, 2019 Michael Mayday
It’s September, which means we have another month filled with informative webinars. This month, we have a few events that’ll show you how you can get more out of your webinar program, plus one or two events that’ll offer you some great marketing insights from the industry’s leading minds.
Here’s what’s in store for September 2019:
Sept. 11: Webinar Best Practices Series — The Art of Converting Webinar Leads into Pipeline and Revenue
Marketing is all about finding the connecting with the right leads. Why? Because connecting with the right leads means, potentially, bringing in revenue. But how do you get there? In this edition of Webinar Best Practices Series, Mark Bornstein will explain the art of converting webinar leads into real revenue. It all takes place at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT). Learn more here >
Sept. 11: Insight50 — ABC: How Marketers Can Help Sales to Always Be Closing
Today’s marketers know they have to shed the cost-center stereotype and become revenue generators. That means knowing how to help your sales team cross the finish line and close deals. During this Insight50 event, marketing leaders from RedEye and Imagination Technologies will discuss how today’s digital marketers can support sales while providing a consistent experience for the customer. It’s a great compliment to our WBPS event taking place the same day.
One note to keep in mind: this event is aimed at the European market — meaning if you want to join and you’re in North America, you’ll have to get up early. It all goes down at 3 p.m. BST (4 p.m. CEST) — that’s 10 a.m. for North Americans on the East Coast. Learn more here >
Sept. 12: How Qlik Creates Personalized Content Experiences with ON24
Qlik, a leading business intelligence and data analytics platform, knows the numbers behind providing personalized experiences. It provides better data insights into a prospect, refines audience interests and accelerates deals. But providing personal experiences at scale didn’t always add up.
On Sept 12 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT), Qlik’s Joanne Sanderson, Global Marketing Programs Manager, and Amber White, Global Demand Marketing Specialist, are set to explain how they made the math work with the ON24 Platform. During this event, you’ll learn how Qlik sets up its global online event program, enriches its events and crafts impactful, personal experiences with ON24. Register to learn how >
Sept. 17: How to Build a Kick-A$$ Webinar Program In Less Than Two Months
For our Scrappy Marketing Series, we’re pulling out one our favorite scrappy concepts: building out a kick-ass webinar program in no time flat. How is it done? Degreed’s Director of Marketing Communications, Sarah Danzl, explains how to make it happen — even with limited resources. It all goes down on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT). See how it’s done >
Sept. 18: Shortcuts for Getting Sh*t Done Fast
As marketers, our aim is to get leads and get sh*t done — fast. That’s why, for this episode of our Scrappy Marketing Series, we’re putting together a panel of marketing experts who know a thing or two about getting sh*t done fast and getting it done well. Join us at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT) to learn from the best. Get Sh*t Done >