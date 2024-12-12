Scale Smarter, Not Harder with AI Innovations by ON24

As AI continues to reshape how businesses connect with their audiences, ON24 research reveals that 87% of marketers report that AI is transforming their business by improving efficiency and enabling personalized content creation at scale.

One area where AI is making a significant impact is content repurposing—a process that previously took teams hours to execute manually is now streamlined, allowing for rapid content creation. To support this, ON24 has introduced new advancements to its AI-powered ACE solution to help enterprises drive cost-effective revenue growth with fewer resources.

The ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform now offers AI-driven capabilities that streamline content creation, global campaign launches, and audience engagement. From automatically repurposing content to personalizing nurture campaigns, these capabilities are built to help teams deliver impactful, targeted campaigns at scale while reducing the manual effort that comes with traditional content workflows.

What’s New?

The new AI capabilities make it easier for sales and marketing teams to:

Save time: With the ON24, teams can quickly convert event transcripts into short, engaging video clips. This text-to-video editor allows marketers to create content by simply highlighting key moments in the transcript. Boost engagement: Leverage AI to create new videos from existing content, ensuring your audience receives the most impactful moments in different ways. Research shows that 67% of marketers say posting social videos on platforms like YouTube, Instagram or TikTok has the most significant ROI of any marketing strategy. Expand global reach: The ON24 AI translation and optimization tools automatically localize video and text content, allowing for consistent messaging across regions, boosting SEO and expanding global audience reach. Automate content creation: Save time by using AI-generate follow-up emails and social media posts based on event key takeaways. These AI-powered tools handle the heavy lifting of copywriting, so teams can focus on strategy. Automate post-event nurtures : Nurture Pages are auto-generated from Key Moments captured during events. They help teams quickly deliver tailored follow-up materials to prospects, streamline post-event workflows, and improve the speed of campaign launches.



AI That Works for You

At ON24, we believe in the power of AI to transform the way businesses operate, and we’re just getting started. With these new capabilities, the burden of content creation is lighter, so customers can focus on what matters most: driving engagement, insights, and revenue growth.

Learn more about how you can harness the power of AI for your go-to-market strategies. Click here to get started.