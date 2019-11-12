Reaching and Engaging Vertical Markets With ON24 Target

November 12, 2019 Jane Menyo
For growing organizations, selling a world-class product isn’t enough. They need to shift from selling horizontal product offerings to providing holistic vertical solutions addressing a customer’s specific needs.
But proving that your company solves unique problems in a particular industry or buyer is challenging — especially when most of your market-facing content is designed for a broader audience. To provide the right content experience for target industries, vertical marketers need to create and establish a sub-brand that curates and delivers relevant experiences.
ON24 Target helps you to build the right experience with unique, easy-to-use layouts that don’t require any web development experience. Simply select your preferred layout and drag and drop in your desired content. Easily customize messages and CTAs for select vertical audiences to create a buyer’s journey specific to an industry and their needs.
When verticalizing Target pages, a best practice to follow is to ungate an intro piece of content or video. By ungating your hero piece of content, your audience can quickly learn more about your company and be encouraged to consume more content. And with web cookies, you don’t need to worry about losing that lead activity.
Vertically-targeted experiences ensure your audience is served the most relevant content to influence their purchasing decisions.
To learn more about creating ongoing content journeys for industries, watch our quick demo.