ON24’s Four Must-See Events for December

December 03, 2019 Michael Mayday
It’s December, which means it’s the end of the year, the end of 2019 and the start of a new decade. There’s a lot to look forward to in 2020 — especially when it comes to pushing webinars and digital experiences forward — but before we get there, we have to finish out the month.
Here’s a quick look at the ON24 events taking place in December 2019:
Dec. 4: Five Steps for Margin Engagement Data Work
Our latest edition of RevOps will show you how you can use digital channels to drive meaningful engagement, identify your best leads and set your program up for success. It all takes place on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST). Register here.
Dec. 5: A Digital Marketer’s Guide to Navigating CCPA
On Jan. 1, the California Consumer Privacy Act will go into effect. Is the CCPA analogous to GDPR? What can you do to prepare for it? On Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST), we’re sitting down with a few partners and Boris Segalis, Partner and Vice Chair of Cyber/Data/Privacy at Cooley, to find out. Register now.
Dec. 5: Creating Customer-Centric Experiences: How to Make Your Brand Inclusive to Your Audience
The best customer experiences prioritize diversity and inclusion so everyone can take part. Tune into this panel webinar on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) to learn why diversity is so essential to customer experience and the steps you can take today to make your events more inclusive. Register here.
Dec. 10: Webinars That Rocked 2019
Tune in on Dec. 10 at at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) for our final 2019 Webinar Best Practices Series event, “Webinars That Rocked, 2019,” to see Chief Webinerd, Mark Bornstein highlight the webinars that rocked 2019. It’s the most popular webinar of the year! Register here.