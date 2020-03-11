ON24 Update: We’re here to Help You Cross the Physical/Digital Event Divide

March 11, 2020 ON24
At ON24, our top priority is our customers and employees. And, we want you to know that at this difficult time, we thank you for relying on us as your partner.
Our mission at ON24 is to empower you to create human connections with your audience across the globe, even when meeting in-person is not possible. And, as COVID-19 continues to restrict our travel and workplace environments, we are here to help you build a successful digital experience strategy, now and always.
As you move your physical events into the online world, we are prepared to support you and offer our decades of expertise running virtual events. The ON24 Platform is built to meet increases in network demand, and we have robust contingency plans in place to ensure the continued reliability you have come to expect from us. Please do let us know your digital event needs as soon as they arise so that we can help you deliver the best outcome possible.
In addition to keeping business as usual for you, we have taken several precautions to maintain our own business continuity, including:
- Workplace safety and operations policies that adhere to CDC guidance
- Remote workforce with back-up resources
- Voluntary work from home policy
- Restricted domestic travel and no international travel policy
- 14-day quarantine policy for any potential risks
We’re actively monitoring the situation and remain ready to help you cross the physical-digital event divide. Please reach out with any questions or concerns.
Thank you,
Scott Ray, Chief Customer Success Officer, ON24
Chris Dishman, Vice President of Customer Success, ON24