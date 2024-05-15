Five Years of Enterprise Excellence: ON24 Named Top Engagement Platform on G2

In the constantly changing marketing landscape, achieving a return on investment is no easy feat, but achieving ROI you can prove and sustain is a whole other ball game. According to a recent report by Research In Action, 79% of marketers find this challenge all too familiar.

That’s why ON24 leads

We’re thrilled to share that ON24 has again earned a leading spot in the latest G2 Spring 2024 Reports. Year after year, we’ve been honored across multiple categories, showcasing our consistent commitment to excellence. But what truly sets ON24 apart is our ability to deliver tangible ROI for our customers, helping them navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence.

The criteria for ranking selection included estimated platform ROI, user adoption, customer satisfaction, and other criteria. At ON24, we’ve always prioritized innovation and customer success, and this recognition serves as a testament to our relentless dedication.

With the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform, customers can access martech designed to drive cost-effective revenue growth. From webinars to virtual events and content experiences, our platform is purpose-built to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content to ultimately capture and act on connected insights at scale. It’s this comprehensive approach that has consistently positioned ON24 as the preferred choice among enterprise customers.

This year, ON24 leads two key categories — the “Enterprise Results Index for Virtual Event Platforms” and the “Enterprise Europe Regional Grid® Report for Webinars.” We’re grateful for our customers who continue to trust us to power their digital engagement programs.

To delve deeper into the G2 report and uncover why ON24 continues to lead among enterprise users, visit https://www.on24.com/webinar-software/.