February 04, 2019 ON24
How can you get more engagement from your webinars? Learn the tips, tricks and tactics that make webinars work at Webinar World 2019.
Getting the most out of your webinar programs means knowing how to drive engagement and setting up systems for success. And the best way to learn how to do both is with a community.
That’s why at Webinar World 2019, we’re offering two pre-conference master class sessions, collectively called Mastering ON24.
The Mastering ON24 pre-conference tracks will boost your webinar abilities, program and provide you with the tools to drive real measurable results. The sessions, running from 1 – 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, will cover essential webinar techniques, expert opinion on webinar strategies and the inside view on how to use webinar data — all directly from the ON24 team!
Here are the two master class sessions in store for you at Webinar World 2019:
Mastering ON24: Webinerd Deep-Dive
If you’re ready to take your webinar strategy and execution to the next level, this session is for you. You’ll have a chance to go deep into Webcast Elite and learn expert tips to optimize your webinars and maximize results by learning:
- Tips and best practices for webinar presentations, from delivering to on-boarding to managing
- Using your webinar data to take action and inform campaigns
- Creating different content experiences using webinars, from on-demand to personalized
Mastering ON24: Webinewbie Introduction
Accelerate your webinerd transformation with this introductory training. Learn critical techniques for setting yourself up for webinar program success.
You’ll learn:
- Webinar project management 101
- Best practices for running simulive webinars
- Deep dive into widgets that increase engagement and collaboration
Mastering ON24 classes at Webinar World 2019 require a basic familiarity with the ON24 Platform.