ON24 Makes the Grade: Banzai’s Top 5 Marketing Events for 2019

The new year is well underway, meaning it’s time to act on your resolutions, structure your workload and set your professional self up for success. How? Our friends at Banzai developed a handy list of this year’s top B2B conferences to attend, including Webinar World 2019. Check out the list below and we’ll see you in March!
January 4, 2019 / by Corrine Stratton. Originally published on getbanzai.com. Shared with permission.
Marketing leaders are constantly putting on great B2B events for their customers, prospects, and teams. They believe in creating educational experiences that transform how people work and find value in their product. But where do marketing and event professionals go to learn more about their own field and growing in their career? Here are five marketing events that all marketers should add to their calendar in 2019.
Hubspot’s INBOUND 2019
SEPTEMBER 3-6, 2019 | BOSTON, MA
INBOUND is a community of people who are passionate about marketing, selling, and delighting customers in an inbound way.
Hubspot’s INBOUND brings 20,000 + marketers, salespeople, and business leaders together for four days of keynotes, breakouts, and educational sessions. In 2018, they had more than 300 sessions over the week. Their speaker lineup is always an impressive mix of visionaries, public leaders, and end-users. Past sessions included:
- Building Diversity and Inclusion Into the DNA of Your Brand
- How to Develop and Run a Growth Marketing Team
- Achieving 10x Growth by Optimizing Customer Marketing & Retention
From SEO, to content marketing, to creating lead generating emails, Hubspot’s INBOUND is a can’t miss for anyone looking to grow their overall marketing skill set.
ON24 Webinar World
MARCH 11 – 13, 2019 | SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Engage for Action
If you’re a B2B marketer, chances are webinars are a big part of your overall marketing and demand generation strategy. ON24’s Webinar World 2019 brings together a marketing community that is eager to grow and share in their webinar best practices. The goal of the conference is to give you tools and playbooks that enhance your webinar strategy as soon as you get back to the office. The 2019 agenda is made up of some powerful sessions including:
- Scaling Fast with Fitbit: How to Run a Successful Webinar Program Solo
- From Awareness to Action: Workfront’s Full-Funnel, Multichannel Marketing Campaign Strategy
- Repurposing your Webinars with Align Technology: How to Use a Single Webinar Multiple Ways
Webinar World is an opportunity to connect with marketing peers and get great, scaleable tips for elevating your webinar strategy.
High Five Conference
MARCH 4 – 5, 2019 | RALEIGH, NC
Where Marketing and Creative Meet
The two-day marketing and creative conference is put on by AMA Triangle. The goal of this event is to connect creative marketers around the North Carolina area. A successful marketing team is made up of a variety of roles and talents. One of the biggest challenges for a marketing team is establishing a collaborative working environment where everyone is aligned. High Five Conference is open to writers, designers, content marketers, developers and more, and provides best practices for working together to create an unstoppable marketing program.
MozCon
JULY 17 – 19, 2019 | SEATTLE, WA
Exceptional speakers. Actionable tactics. Fist bumps for all.
SEO is tough and is always changing. MozCon connects marketers with their peers and helps them stay on top of the constantly evolving industry. Attendees can expect to hear from industry experts, Moz leaders, and end-users. Topics range from SEO, to content strategy, to data analytics, and much much more. Past sessions include:
- Ranking Is a Promise: Can You Deliver?
- Email Unto Others: The Golden Rules for Human-Centric Email Marketing
- Bigger Data Requires Bigger Tools: How BI Helps You Tell Stronger Stories
MozCon is a great option for marketers looking to boost their digital marketing skills and stay on top of the latest trends.
Smartsheet Engage
SEPTEMBER 30 – OCTOBER 4 | SEATTLE, WA
Learn. Share. Innovate.
Marketers deal with a variety of moving pieces every day and keeping track of all the details is not always easy. Smartsheet is a great tool for managing work and internal collaboration. So why should marketers attendee Smartsheet Engage? This four day event provides valuable tips and tricks from streamlining and managing the multiple projects marketers are leading. Sessions from 2018 included:
- Smartsheet and Google: Moving from Communication to Action — Fast
- Conversations Matter: How Chat Will Affect Your Business
- Customer Panel: Smartsheet in Marketing
Smartsheet Engage is a great opportunity for marketers to learn about streamlining their process and collaborating with the rest of the business.