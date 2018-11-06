NVIDIA’s Always-on Webinar Resource

November 06, 2018 ON24
Scaling a marketing program to address global demand isn’t easy, especially when you have a relatively small marketing team trying to address local needs in different regions. That’s especially difficult when you’re trying to make your company’s marketing human and personable as possible — a proven strategy that’s hard to scale. One approach is taking something you know how to do well and showing others how to emulate it for their regions
For webinars, this primarily means taking an easy-to-use tool and demonstrating its features. NVIDIA, the global graphics processing unit designer, mastered this technique as it grew from a North American phenomenon to a leader in the machine learning and autonomous vehicle computing space. The company, as it explained to us recently, uses a small team to produce webinars for global regions at scale. By learning and iterating from one webinar expert, the company can use regional teams to generate live and on-demand webinars. And, with an easy-to-use content hub, site visitors can immediately access the content they need while providing NVIDIA with the insights they need to refine their content and drive pipeline.
Curious? You check out NVIDIA’s on-demand webinars here and see how it scaled its webinar program from 35 webinars in a year to more than 70 with our on-demand webinar here.