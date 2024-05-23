Get ready for two days packed with insights, innovation, and inspiration at ON24X 2024! From keynote sessions to peer-led breakout sessions, this event promises actionable guidance for building, scaling and advancing next-generation experiences. Join us for an immersive experience to help you drive pipeline, engage healthcare professionals and deliver live professional certification.

Keynote Speaker: Pam Didner, Author of “The Modern AI Marketer”

Renowned B2B marketing expert and author Pam Didner will be our keynote speaker. With her expertise in AI marketing, Pam will explore how AI is reshaping industries and share practical strategies for leveraging AI to drive real marketing impact. Don’t miss her session, “Beyond the Hype: How to Use AI to Create Real Marketing Impact Today.”

Platform Innovations

Discover the latest innovations on the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform. From generative AI to personalized segmentation, learn what’s on the horizon and how these advancements can transform your digital engagement strategies.

Engaging Breakout Sessions

Dive into three peer-led breakout tracks designed to help you elevate your audience engagement game. Choose from the following sessions:

Introductory:

Mastering Fundamentals

Peer Perspective: A Guide to Building Your Webinar Program

Join our esteemed customer panel moderated by Tessa Barron, featuring industry leaders from Protiviti, GSK, and Salesforce. Gain invaluable tips and guidance for launching a successful digital engagement strategy with ON24, including quick wins, key rollout elements and strategies for gaining buy-in.

Building Momentum

Pre-event Playbook: The Art of Webinar Planning and Promotion

Presented by ON24 SME Mark Bornstein, this session offers expert insights into driving registration and attendance to your webinars and events. Learn essential keys to successful email promotions, leveraging AI for enhanced content promotion and crafting registration pages that convert effectively.

Driving AI Innovation

AI Essentials: Getting Started with AI for Webinars

Delve into AI’s transformative potential for webinars with a customer interview hosted by Palak Lahrani and featuring Plante Moran. Discover how AI can achieve quick wins beyond the live event, empowering you to optimize engagement and drive impactful results.

Intermediate

Mastering Fundamentals

Tracking Impact: Benchmarking and Reporting Webinar KPIs

Join our customer interview hosted by Rhythm Sethi and featuring insights from Workiva. Explore the Workiva blueprint for measuring webinar results, reporting on essential metrics and identifying low-hanging fruit opportunities for optimization.

Building Momentum

Peer Perspective: Strategies to Scale Your Webinar Programs

Moderated by Tessa Barron, this customer panel featuring CSL Behring, Guardian, and T. Rowe Price offers strategies for scaling digital engagement globally. Learn key lessons for advancing maturity, removing roadblocks and continuously evolving your webinar programs.

Driving AI Innovation

AI Efficiencies: Revolutionizing Campaign Creation with AI

Presented by ON24 SME Mark Bornstein, this session explores new capabilities to turn webinars into powerful campaign assets that fuel growth. Discover how AI can convert webinar content into new forms, and actionable video clips and improve overall program value.

Advanced Track

Mastering Fundamentals

Beyond Live Events: Crafting Effective On-demand Webinar and Content Strategies

Presented by Tim Johnston, this session delves into on-demand webinar strategies to extend content life and maximize program value. Explore innovative ways to leverage on-demand content, optimize attendance and create content hubs for ongoing engagement.

Building Momentum

Reimagining Engagement: Creating Hyper-personalized Audience Journeys

Presented by Mark Bornstein, this session showcases how you can use the ON24 platform to personalize engagement for high-priority audiences, to improve conversion and results. Learn common segmentation strategies, best practices for scaling personalization and effective audience behavior-tracking techniques.

Driving AI Innovation

Peer Perspective: Lessons in AI Experimentation and Transformation

Moderated by Tessa Barron, this customer panel featuring Covington, Flexential, and AAA the Autoclub Group, explores how leading brands are using AI to innovate their marketing results. Gain insights into instilling a test-and-learn mindset, engaging and converting modern audiences and driving ongoing innovation with AI.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from top industry experts, connect with peers and take your digital engagement strategies to the next level at ON24X 2024. Register now to secure your spot!