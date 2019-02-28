February 28, 2019 ON24
How can you get more engagement from your webinars?
At ON24, we’re constantly working to improve both our platform and our users’ experience with it. That’s why, every quarter, we issue platform fixes, product updates and introduce new features.
To inform you and get your feedback on our latest projects, we’re publishing a series of blogs detailing how and why we’re changing the ON24 Platform.
For this quarter, we’ve made improvements to our styling capabilities, improved Engagement Hub capabilities and made adjustments to help you deliver ongoing engagement. Let’s take a look:
Elegant User Experience
ON24 Engagement Hub now has new styling capabilities to ensure your best performing content gets the front-and-center treatment it deserves. We’ve also added two new enhancements to improve the way that content is displayed: Page Width and Featured Content.
Page Width now allows you to adjust page sizes between 990px (standard) and 1220px (wide). This allows you to display more content in your Engagement Hub. The Featured Content enhancement lets you feature select content, like high-performing assets, prominently within the Engagement Hub.
Scalability
You now have more customizable capabilities with thumbnails and fonts across Engagement Hubs and Target Content Experiences. These customization opportunities ensure Engagement Hubs and Target Content Experiences can maintain unique designs across different iterations. You can also simply create unique thumbnails as needed while continuing to track global engagement and performance on all content.
Ongoing Engagement
Everyone has something to say and now they have the opportunity to say it with the new Ratings and Comments feature for ON24 Engagement Hub.With Ratings and Comments, audiences have the ability to engage with content in a qualitative way. Attendees can like or dislike content and provide feedback or comments for each piece of content.
Actionable and Flexible Data
Content Insights are now available on ON24 Engagement Hub. Like in ON24 Target, Content Insights bring helpful metrics directly into the Engagement Hub workflow to aid users in understanding their content performance and in choosing the right content for their audience.
Content Insights provides data on unique views, average time viewing content, shares, ratings and comments, and the top accounts and roles that have accessed that particular piece of content. All you have to do is navigate to the content tab and click on a content thumbnail. An overlay should pop up and provide you with the insights you need.
That’s all for now. If you’d like to learn more about the ON24 Platform and how you can get more out of your webinars, contact us and we’ll set you up. Otherwise, keep an eye on this space for more product updates, how-tos and webinar-enhancing tips.