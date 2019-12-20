New at ON24: Improved Content Management for Engagement Hub

December 20, 2019 Stephanie Dang
Our end-of-the-year gift to you: more features and efficient workflows to grow your engagement! To help you launch 2020 clean, we have completely refreshed navigation and interfaces within Engagement Hub experiences for both you and your audience. These capabilities will allow you to scale your workflows while improving audience content findability.
Here are a few highlights of what you will see in this upcoming release:
Easily Manage Content with New In-Product Navigation
We simplified the ON24 Engagement Hub in-product navigation so users have an easier time navigating the interface. The more intuitive workflows and processes should help you to easily manage content as you create bingeable experiences.
The Content Tab has also been overhauled to include a Category Window to view all created categories, a Content Table to organize content within a specific category and a Flyout Panel to view and modify content attributes. The result? Enhancements that make managing content effortless.
Scale and Foster Engagement with More Filter Tools
We’ve also added new filter groups to Engagement Hubs, meaning your audience members should be able to find the perfect piece of content more easily. You can create and organize filter groups based on content type, subject matter or specific campaigns.
The new interface offers a clean layout with filter dropdowns and selection displays, allowing your audience to easily find content that’s most relevant to them.
And that’s not all! We’ll soon be releasing exciting new features and capabilities for ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Intelligence and ON24 Connect in January 2020. Check back here in the new year to see what else is coming!