New at ON24: ON24 Engagement Hub Updates, Functionality

July 24, 2020 Stephanie Dang
At ON24, we are focused on tools and features that not only make designing and managing digital experiences effortless, but also ensure the audience experience is intuitive and engaging. With the latest ON24 Engagement Hub release, we focused on usability for both you and your audience as well as clean audience interfaces that improve content findability. Here’s a bit of what’s been cooking:
New ON24 Engagement Hub Hero Layout
We’ve introduced a brand new hero layout for your Engagement Hub that captures audience attention and drives increased content consumption. The hero layout offers new content design and organization flexibility and functionality. Leverage an eye-catching home page, newly styled category pages, refreshed landing pages and dedicated search to create the most immersive content experience for your audience.
Robust Search To Improve Content Findability
The new hero layout includes a dedicated search page so that your audience can find the most relevant content for their journey. They can search and filter by unique search terms, categories and custom filter groups. By making finding the right content easy, your audience will engage with more content—allowing you to understand more about their interest and your content’s impact.
Subscriptions Drive Continued Content Consumption
Audience members can easily subscribe to not only your entire Engagement Hub, but also the individual categories within your Hub, so they receive updates on the topics and content they care most about. After subscribing, audiences will receive a weekly digest email alerting them when there is new content added to your Hub.
And there are so many more enhancements! If you’d like to learn more about ON24 Engagement Hub, please contact us. If you’re an ON24 customer, contact your CSM to get started.