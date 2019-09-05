Meet the #Webinerd: Trevor Petitte

September 05, 2019 ON24
At ON24, we’re all about our community of webinar experts from across the globe. We call them #webinerds and they’re responsible for generating some of the most impressive marketing results we’ve ever seen.
This week’s webinerd is no exception. Trevor Petitte, Customer Success Specialist at NaviGate Prepared, uses webinars to help facilitate conversations among customers and train members on the latest in emergency preparedness and prevention strategies.
We asked Trevor a few questions about himself and what he about the ON24 Platform and its #webinerd community. Here’s what he had to say:
To, you what does it mean to be a #webinerd?
To bring dynamic content to our customers and help them achieve their goals at the highest level.
What app or tool can you not live without?
Slack.
When you’re not in the office, you’re…
Mowing grass or playing video games.
What is one of your career highlights? What are you most prod of in your career thus far?
Helping to establish a robust customer webinar program.
What do you love about ON24?
The customizability of the platform to spread our company branding; the ease of use from customer end.
How has the ON24 webinerd community helped you?
I am fairly new to the community but just examples of how other webinar programs have been built are super helpful.