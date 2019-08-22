Meet the #Webinerd: Stacy Combest

August 22, 2019 ON24
At ON24, we take pride in our community of webinar experts. They plan programs, develop innovative new tactics, strategize events and tinker with programs continuously. We call these professionals “webinerds.” To show you what the ON24 community is all about, we’re highlighting some of the top #webinerds in the industry.
This week, we’re featuring Stacy Combest, Manager of Webinar Marketing at Hootsuite based out of Akron, Ohio. Stacy brings nearly a decade of experience to the marketing table, starting with her time in the Army Reserves’ 350th PYSOPs Company.
We asked Stacy a few questions about herself and what she thinks of the ON24 Platform. Here’s what she had to say:
To you, what does it mean to be a webinerd?
To me, a webinerd is someone who gets excited about webinars. Constantly testing new ideas and looking for new ways to improve the user experience. A webinerd enjoys the success of a webinar but understands that they must also evolve to continue that success.
What app or tool can you not live without?
Google Calendar and a real-life notebook #oldschool.
When you’re not in the office, you’re…
Hanging out with my kids and husband, baking awesome treats, knitting and kayaking with my pup, Murphy.
What is one of your career highlights? What are you most proud of in your career thus far?
One of my biggest career highlights was getting hired at Hootsuite. This company has given me the keys to running an amazing global webinar program and I truly love what I do.
What do you love about ON24?
I love how easy ON24 is to use, the ability to engage with users through widgets and the people behind ON24. A great company is made up by great people and it’s clear with ON24.
How has the ON24 webinerd community helped you?
I’ve been using the webinerd community since it was called Voice. It has helped me grow in my webinar knowledge by seeing what others are doing and also by engaging in forums. This is the first place I go if I have a question about webinars.