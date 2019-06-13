Meet the #Webinerd: Securly’s Will Patterson

June 13, 2019 ON24
At ON24, we love all things webinerd. That’s why we wanted to take the time to celebrate the ultimate webinerds out there: you. That’s why, over the coming weeks, we’re going to highlight some of the biggest webinerds out here with a quick overview and interview.
Our first webinerd of the week is Securly’s Will Patterson, Customer Success Engineer and Chief Webinerd. Securly and Will’s mission is a critical one in today’s society: ensuring all students — from kindergarten to senior year of high school — have a safe and secure digital life.
To make this safe environment a reality, Securly developed a parental integration program which allows parents to see how their children are interacting online and — yes — to see if they’re actually doing their homework.
To see what makes Will tick as a #webinerd, we asked him a few questions. Here they are in Q&A format:
Q: To you, what does it mean to be a webinerd?
Will: Fully embracing that it’s alright to geek out over the smallest feature releases inside of ON24.
Q: Tell us about an app/tool that you can’t live without
Will: …an app that I can’t live without is Slack. There are Webinar Channels and DM’s going back and forth which help me stay on track.
Q: When you’re not in the office, you are…
Will: Riding my bike.
Q: What is one of your career highlights? What are you most proud of in your career thus far?
Will: My first 600+ Attendee Webinar. I felt like a famous newscaster and the live feedback we were receiving was humbling. I would say I’m most proud of how far our webinar platform has come over even the last year.
Q: Okay, what do you love about ON24?
Will: I love ON24 because of two things; Customization and Analytics. Last year we gave the ON24 keys to our design and marketing teams, the things they have put together have just been mind-blowing.
Q: Final question. Why is the ON24 #webinerd community important to you?
Will: It’s such an amazing platform that brings highly creative advocates together to share ideas. I went to Webinar World for the first time this year and walked away with about 20 pages of notes of things I couldn’t wait to put in action.