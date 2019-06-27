Meet the #Webinerd: SAS’ Erin Hathaway

June 27, 2019 ON24
At ON24, we love all things webinerd. That’s why we wanted to take the time to celebrate the ultimate webinerds out there: you. To do this, we’re going to share some of the #webinerd personalities that make ON24 what it is.
This week, we have Erin Hathaway, Campaign and Events Specialist at SAS. Erin is an event organizing guru who’s seen it all. Tradeshow booths, user conferences, executive receptions and, now, webinars. These are all helpful skills to have when it comes to explaining SAS and sharing how the company makes advanced analytics work for organizations across the globe.
What else is there to know about Erin? Check out our Q&A below:
Q&A with SAS’ Erin Hathaway:
Q: To you, what does it mean to be a webinerd?
Erin: To be organized, innovative, and encouraging.
A: What’s an app or tool you can’t live without?
Erin: My calendar and task reminders – it’s all about keeping things on track and moving forward.
Q When you’re not in the office, you are…
Erin: Making pens on my lathe, weaving chainmaille jewelry, or hiking somewhere near a river.
Q: What is one of your career highlights? What are you most proud of in your career thus far?
Erin: Finding small efficiencies that can add up to big time or monetary savings. It’s been a recurring theme in my life and I’m constantly on the lookout for new ways to save.
Q: Okay, what do you love about ON24?
Erin: It offers so many ways to engage your audience and customize it to fit your brand.
Q: Final question. Why is the ON24 #webinerd community important to you?
Erin: As a newer user, it’s helpful to have a group to ask your obvious questions and provide feedback on your efforts.