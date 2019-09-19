Meet the #Webinerd: Julia Riess

September 19, 2019 Michael Mayday
At ON24, we take pride in our community of webinar experts. They plan programs, design educational resources and implement new methods that build genuine human connections online. We call them “webinerds” and we like to pay homage to them by highlighting exceptional webinerds every so often.
This week, we’re featuring Julia Riess, Technical Producer at The Institute of Internal Auditors, Inc. At IIA, Julia is responsible for developing webinars that keep professional auditors on top of their game. These topics can include education, research and technical guidance. The IIA also produces webinars that keeps member auditors certified.
To get a better understanding how Julia makes the most out of her webinerd life, we asked her a few questions. Here’s what she had to say:
Q: To you, what does it mean to be a webinerd?
Embracing my nerdy self by incorporating my nerd-dom in my work life.
Q: What app or tool can you not live without?
Console builder makes my job SOOOO much easier. 🙂
Q: When you’re not in the office, you’re…
Either hunting on PS4, watching a movie (preferably horror or sci-fi), or at the beach.
Q: What is one of your career highlights? What are you most proud of in your career thus far?
Prior to me getting promoted as technical producer, I used to work in Customer Service at our company. Back in 2011, I won the DIAMOND award for my Customer Service skills from ICSA (International Customer Service Association). I was selected from about 25 other nominees to represent Central Florida. They posted my picture on a billboard on International Drive in Orlando for 30 days.
Q: What do you love about ON24?
User friendliness, resources and tech support are top notch. I also love the free information webinars and the webinerd community.
How has the ON24 webinerd community helped you?
I’ve learned some helpful best practices and generated ideas to improve our processes with respect to webinar creation and execution.