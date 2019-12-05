Back to Blog Home

Meet the #Webinerd: AccuWeather’s Ashely Bergman

December 05, 2019 Michael Mayday

At ON24, we love our webinerd community. That’s why, on occasion, we like to take the time to highlight and celebrate the ultimate webinerds out there — you — with our Webinerd of the Week series.

This week’s webinerd of the week is Ashely Bergman, Sales Marketing Manager at AccuWeather. Ashely is AccuWeather’s onboarding and training guru for its enterprise solutions sales team. To help get her peers and others in the company onto the same page, Ashely crafts webinars that everyone can turn to for reference.

To see what makes as a #webinerd, we asked Ashley a few questions. Here they are in Q&A format:

Q: To you, what does it mean to be a webinerd?

Ashley: To be able to host awesome high engagement webinars for your company.

Q: Tell us about an app/tool that you can’t live without

Ashley: Facebook and Snapchat.

Q: When you’re not in the office, you are…

Ashley: Chasing my two boys (Six and two years old), Man-child (a.k.a. husband), and our dog.

Q: What is one of your career highlights? What are you most proud of in your career thus far?

Ashley: Creating training, new hire “battle book” that everyone (including seasonal and board members) in the office wanted. Think of like the Webinar bible you mention in Period 2, I believe. but this was the bible for the whole company.

Q: Okay, what do you love about ON24?

Ashley:

So easy, simple and resources galore!

Q: Final question. Why is the ON24 #webinerd community important to you?

Ashley: Resource list!

