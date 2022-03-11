Meet ON24: Trupti Telang, Senior Director of User Experience Design

March 11, 2022 ON24
Meet Trupti Telang, our Senior Director of User Experience Design. As an experienced leader on ON24’s Design Team, Trupti plays an integral part in our platform’s growth and continued success with our users. Look below to see how Trupti first came to ON24, her proudest moments at the company and why now is the best time to join our fantastic team of designers!
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
I am currently the Senior Director of User Experience Design at ON24. I head and manage the Design team here.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I first learned about ON24 on LinkedIn. I had read some articles about the products and subsequently learned they were looking for a Senior UX designer. After talking to the team, I gathered that this would be a place where I would shape and own user experience design.
How long have you been with ON24?
I have been with ON24 for more than five years now.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
The user experience of ON24 products has revolutionized, and there is an increased focus on it from different teams.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
The redesign of our presentation platform was a very fulfilling experience. The others were where we were doing a lot of innovative problem solving were also exciting.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
I got a lot of opportunity and support to take on bigger challenges and grow into new roles. There are a lot of leaders here who have mentored me along the way.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
All the different team events that the company organizes have been such a great opportunity to connect with my colleagues. There are many events where they organize fun games, which I always enjoy.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
One of the great things about ON24 is that it is very aware of the evolving needs of its customers and prospects. Our products continue to be shaped towards ensuring maximum success for our users in achieving their marketing needs.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
In the current work style that the world is following, collaboration is key to success for projects. So, really hone in on that soft skill.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
Every time I was tasked with a major project, it made me feel proud of the company’s trust in my abilities.
What is unique about ON24?
At ON24, every individual is respected and valued for the different skills they bring to the table.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
With the team and company being very supportive during these changes, it has been easier to be productive throughout.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
Probably with one of the designers on my team. They get to dive deep into individual design issues and solve problems at that level. Being able to think creatively in that context daily is really fun.
Why should those in the Design field be interested in joining ON24?
I think this is the best time to join the Design team, it has developed a strong foundation, and there are many opportunities to continue to shape the UX culture and bring in more design process applications.