Meet ON24: Sarah Absmeier, Event Manager, EMEA

Meet Sarah Absmeier, Event Manager, EMEA, at ON24. Read on to find out what inspired Sarah to join ON24 and what her dream travel destination is!

What team are you joining, in what role and in what region?

I’m joining the Services Support Team as an Event Manager in EMEA.

What attracted you to join ON24 and how did you hear about the company?

My old company was an ON24 reseller for years, so I already worked with the platform and some of the lovely people at ON24 before being referred to the job by an old colleague. ON24’s great reputation in the industry alongside my knowledge of the platform attracted me most to the company.

What are you looking forward to most about joining ON24?

I’m looking forward to working with lots of brilliant minds in the industry and furthering my knowledge of all things webinar.

What is your favorite hobby outside of work?

I’m a passionate reader, so most of my free time is spent with my nose in a book.

You are going to dinner and you can bring three people, who would they be (dead or alive)?

Potentially a very boring answer, but, it would probably be my sister and my parents because I don’t ever get to spend nearly enough time with them and there is nothing better than a chaotic family dinner with them.

What is your dream travel destination?

New Zealand! It has been my dream travel destination for over two decades and I’d love to someday actually make it there.

What is the last song or podcast played on your phone?

Too Sweet – Hozier.

What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

The number of flatmates I’ve had… which is a whopping 37!