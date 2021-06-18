Meet ON24: Ryan Aiello

June 18, 2021
Meet Ryan Aiello – one of ON24’s Sales Development Representatives based in North Carolina! Ryan joined ON24’s outstanding Sales Development team in 2020. In just a short amount of time, Ryan has made a significant impact at ON24. Read below to find how Ryan stays motivated and what advice he has for prospective candidates.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I knew what ON24 was dating back to when I first started looking at jobs. I was always drawn into marketing industries and was eager to be a part of one that has been growing the way we have.
How long have you been with ON24?
I have been with ON24 since July 2020.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
I really enjoy working events and working events where the whole team’s performance depends on achieving a “spiff” or end-award.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 has helped me with my development immensely. Management will put a lot of trust in you when given more opportunities. Even if you mess up, the management team offers constructive criticism rather than removing you from your extended responsibilities.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
One of my favorite memories is when we did a team spiff to get eight meetings on the day, and if we did, we were able to leave right after. We ended up setting eight meetings before 11 am, so it was a short day, to say the least.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
I love this company because they want to hear what your future interests are and what you want to achieve. I am excited to see where my future may hold here and what excites me the most is the many different paths you can take.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
My best advice is to get organized as soon as you can and stay organized. Aim to have some note-taking system so you do not forget the little tasks that may come your way or an Excel chart to track your meetings/opps/etc.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
So far, my proudest moment was when I set seven meetings in one day. It turned my whole month around.
What is unique about ON24?
I think it’s unique having so many SDRs and resources readily available. There are many people you can connect with and learn different ways of how people operate their jobs day to day.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
Staying in a good routine helps. I try to spend an hour at the gym or outside, so I’m not stuck at home all day.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I would love to switch with one of the managers on my team because my end goal is to be involved with management and be a reliable leader that can help the team continue to excel.