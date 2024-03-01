Meet ON24: Rhythm Sethi, Senior Manager, Global Integrated Marketing

Meet Rhythm Sethi, Senior Manager, Global Integrated Marketing, on the ON24 marketing team based out of California! Read on to find out about some of her favorite projects she’s been involved in, how ON24 has played a role in her career development, and her top bucket list items!

What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?

I am the Senior Manager for Global Integrated Marketing. I’m on the Demand Generation team within Marketing.

How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?

I found out about ON24 through LinkedIn. I also used to attend the ON24 Webinar Best Practices Series. I found the webinars meaningful in my work and sparked ideas to bring to my work back then. I really started getting interested in working for ON24 when I saw the promise of the platform.

How long have you been at ON24?

I’ve been with the company for one-and-a-half years now.

How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?

We’ve seen a lot of changes in terms of tech evolution and the team evolution. ON24 is continuing to adapt to changing technological landscapes, and it’s exciting to see how we advance forward as a Martech company. In terms of team and culture, it’s exciting to work with talented folks who bring so much thought and consideration. There is a culture of care on the team and because of that I feel comfortable in raising my hand for opportunities to grow or to flag any concerns.

What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?

The Webinar Best Practices Series are always fun – I get to partner and work with our broader team to create exciting content for our fellow audiences. Last year I played a pivotal role in designing the audience engagement strategy for our annual user conference The ON24 Experience. I enjoy the work I do and the impact we collectively get to create.

How has ON24 helped you with your career development?

I’ve seen a huge support for my career aspirations from the upper management. Whether it’s in the form of mentorship or exposure to new/challenging projects – I think I’ve been able to grow in my career on multiple levels in a very brief time here.

What has been your favorite ON24 memory?

The 2021 Holiday Party or the 2022 Palo Alto Roadshow. I loved meeting the team, and since we are a remote-first organization spread across different states, we don’t always get to come together. I enjoyed being able to see the Marketing and the greater team and experience our huge Product Innovation Webinar in person (where we went to space!)

What excites you most about ON24’s future?

The evolution of our product as well as the marketing team & strategy.

What is unique about ON24?

ON24 is unique in many ways – the talent is #1. The people make ON24 unique.

If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?

I would switch my role with Tessa Barron! Firstly, it’s crazy how much she knows about the company and in so many areas. I wouldn’t want to switch roles, now that I think about it, I would just want to switch brains with Tessa for a day.

Why should those in the Marketing field be interested in joining ON24?

As I said, our people and talent here are top-notch. The team works hard, thinks smart, and collaborates in many ways. This is a great place for marketers because everybody gets to speak up & take ownership, there is a culture of continuous learning & growth, and there are opportunities to expand & grow cross-functionally.

What are two things that are on your bucket list?

Trip to South Korea, An international trip with my family

If you had a full day with nothing on your calendar, how would you spend it?

I spend my non-meeting days two ways: catch up on actual work or go deep in data!

What is the first thing you would purchase if you won the lottery?

I’d buy a huge land and rescue pets from the shelters.