Meet ON24: Rachel Adams, Director of Account Management, EMEA, Commercial

Meet Rachel Adams, Director of Account Management, EMEA Commercial. Rachel is based out of London, England. Read on to learn more about her experience at ON24, what she finds unique about the company, and some of her favorite memories and projects in her current role.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
Director of Account Management, EMEA. Commercial.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I heard about ON24 initially from a recruiter, I realized in the interview that colleagues from a previous company also worked here, all of whom spoke very highly of ON24. I joined because I was impressed with the team at every interview stage, the platform and customer stories.
How long have you been at ON24?
I have been with the company for almost 5 years.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
The company has been through significant growth since I started, and I feel very privileged to have been a part of that journey. In the EMEA region, there were only around circa 30 employees, there are now well over a hundred. The platform has also expanded significantly in terms of the offering. Of course, the company reached an amazing milestone of going public.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
There certainly have been quite a few. One that stands out was Webinar World during my first week as an account manager. This was a fantastic opportunity to meet customers and to learn their stories of how ON24 has helped their businesses firsthand. The second was new hire training in San Francisco, meeting the fantastic team on-site, and learning about ON24 from the experts.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 has significantly helped me develop personally and in my career. The fantastic team and training have helped me progress from Account Manager to Director over the past 5 years. So many people have supported me along the way, too many to list on here. I am incredibly grateful for the guidance I have had, and the opportunities.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
A standout memory for me would have to be the ON24 Sales Kick-off in Phoenix. This was a wonderful opportunity to bond with colleagues and counterparts from across the globe, collaborate and share knowledge. There were fantastic inspiring talks from our leadership team that really sparked excitement in the team.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
There are a number of things that excite me. Firstly, the company’s overall market proposition. The company continuously innovates, offering solutions that support companies across a wide range of verticals and organization sizes, from SMB to huge enterprises.
The second is the team that we have across the globe. It is a huge testament to ON24 that we have so many employees that have been with ON24 for 10 to 20 years, all of whom play a part in developing and growing the company and taking it to where it is today.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
My advice would be to read up on our customer stories on our website, this gives you a great idea of how ON24 is genuinely solving business challenges for these organizations.
If you want to join a company with a fantastic product and an inspiring team that will help you grow your career, you are looking for the right company.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
My proudest moment would have to be winning the President’s club in my first year as an Account manager. This was a personal goal for me which was very well rewarded by ON24 with a luxury trip to Marrakech with colleagues, partners, and friends. This was an incredible opportunity to not only bond with colleagues, but to see some amazing places.
What is unique about ON24?
I would say the product, culture, and people are incredibly unique. The platform is continuously developing to solve business challenges for our customers based on the market. The teams are dynamic, smart, and inspiring.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
The adjustment to working remotely has been very well supported by the company. Kudos to our IT and HR teams for making this a smooth transition. I still feel very much connected with both colleagues and customers.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I am very fascinated by the product and platform offering so would love a day in the life of the product. That said, I’m very lucky to be in my current role and have a fantastic team.
Why should those in the Sales field be interested in joining ON24?
The platform’s dynamic and wide offering means we have a huge addressable market that we can provide solutions to. The enablement team and leadership are fantastic and will support you in developing your career in sales. We are also never short of fantastic incentives, which makes being in sales at ON24 both fun and motivating.
