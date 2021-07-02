Meet ON24: Nicole Prairie

July 02, 2021 ON24
Meet Nicole Prairie – ON24’s Director of Customer Success based in Florida! Having been part of the ON24 team for more than five years, Nicole has risen the ranks at ON24 thanks to her hard work and a supportive team. As Director of Customer Success, Nicole plays an essential role in developing our Customer Success team. To read more about Nicole’s ON24 experience, take a look below.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I initially found ON24 on LinkedIn. I had no idea what kind of products ON24 offered, but the description of Customer Success Manager fit exactly what I was looking for in my next role and drew me in.
How long have you been with ON24?
Five years and ten months! 😊
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
One of my passion projects at ON24 was creating our Pilot Accounts program to help deliver the best experience possible to our Pilot customers. Another favorite mini-project was attending a customer’s live corporate town hall event to assist them onsite. This project was something outside of what I usually do day to day but gave me a much deeper insight into the execution of these events by our customers and everything that goes into planning them.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
Throughout my 5+ years at ON24, I have advanced from Customer Success Manager to Senior Customer Success Manager to CS Director. I am super grateful that the ON24 Management and Leadership team has supported and coached me to obtain the skills needed to advance my career in this short amount of time.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
Visiting customers for onsite QBRs and workshops, Webinar World, and our SKO onsite meetings are the highlight of my favorite memories. I miss seeing our customers and colleagues in person and can’t wait until we can see each other again.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
We are just getting started in the era of digital engagement, and as a leader of this space, it’s a very exciting time to be here at ON24.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
If you enjoy a fast-paced, fast-growing environment where you will always be learning, this is the right place for you.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
My proudest moment has been the ability to serve as Director to our amazing Enterprise CSMs. It has been a pleasure to see our talented team grow and advance in their roles and skill set.
What is unique about ON24?
We have amazing products, but also amazing customers. Our customers are truly passionate about what they do and look to ON24 as their partner to help provide consultation and best practices for their digital event strategy.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
I have always been a remote employee, so it’s been nice to have had everyone join me in remote life for the last year. 😊
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
It would have to be the Sales Engineering team. I have a passion for helping customers (and prospects) find solutions to their problems and pain points, so supporting the sales team in this way to help build customized demos and find solutions would excite me.