Meet ON24: Laura Perkins, APAC Event Manager

November 25, 2022
Meet Laura Perkins, Event Manager on the APAC Services team, based out of Sydney! Read on to find out more about Laura’s experience at ON24, some of her favorite projects, proudest moments, and what she looks forward to at ON24.]
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
Event Manager in the APAC Services team.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I had worked with ON24 at previous companies and used multiple webinar/webcast platforms and ON24 always stood out among the others. The minute I knew there was a job opportunity, I jumped at the chance.
How long have you been at ON24?
Since May 2020.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
The company continues to grow, we have more products available to provide greater options and experiences for our customers.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
I really enjoy it when multiple different teams come together to work to achieve a successful event for the customer from pre-sales all the way through to the event managers.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
Management is always open and willing to help you advance your career. ON24 provides great opportunities to rise to challenges and increase your skills.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
Starting during covid meant I had worked at ON24 for nearly a year before actually meeting everyone in person so finally being able to catch up with the Sydney team at the Christmas party was great.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
Seeing the company grow even bigger and what new products and features are in the works.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
Go for it! Embrace challenges and grow your skills. It is a great company with great staff.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
Recently being asked to join the team working on the Microsoft project.
What is unique about ON24?
Everyone wants the best for each other and how easy it is to contact people when you need to.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
I had worked remotely previously so there was no change for me.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I would say management as that is ultimately where I want to grow to.
Why should those in the Events’ Services field be interested in joining ON24?
The platform and features are great and with the broad range of customers, there is so much variety it is never boring.
