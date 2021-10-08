Meet ON24: Kerry Nguyen

October 08, 2021 ON24
Meet Kerry Nguyen – ON24’s Program Manager of Strategic Initiatives based in California! Four years ago, Kerry joined the team as an analyst, but since then has been involved with many high-impact projects and has witnessed ON24’s tremendous growth. Read below to find Kerry’s favorite ON24 memories over the years and how her experience at ON24 has played a crucial part in her career development.
What is your position & what team are you a part of at ON24?
My title is Program Manager, Strategic Initiatives, and the organization I roll up to is Sales Operations. As a part of my role, I get to work with the executive team and organizational VPs on strategic initiatives such as new pricing and packaging and building new processes to better the lives of our business teams. The other part of my role is managing our deal desk team here at ON24.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I attended a few webinars that were hosted on ON24 and thought it was a fantastic platform. I was attracted to the technology and the type of customers we were working with. Our list of customers is so impressive!
How long have you been with ON24?
I’ve been with ON24 for a little over four years. I can’t believe it’s been that long; time flies when you’re having fun!
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
ON24 has changed a ton since I’ve joined. Not only have we grown a ton as a company, but also our tech and product offerings have changed quite a bit. I was also here pre-IPO, and now we are a public company!
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
I’ve worked on many projects here, but one of the most exciting projects that I get to work on and currently own is Quote to Cash; it’s my baby. The Quote to Cash project spans across many teams in the organization. I work with many folks from Engineering, Platform Support, Marketing, Product, Revenue Operations, Customer Success, Finance, and others. We’ve worked on so many projects, but my favorite project had to be the implementation of workspaces and logins. It was a joint effort between so many teams to roll out a new pricing model, and I got to learn so much from the experience.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 has been transformational to my career. I started as an analyst working with our sales team processing our sales contracts. Now, I get to work cross-functionally with so many different teams and leaders in the organization and work on so many various projects and initiatives. I’ve learned a ton of new skills and got to become a manager last year. The transition from an individual contributor to a manager has been challenging, but I love my team and work.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
My favorite ON24 memory has to be Sales Kick Off 2017. Our sales kick-off was in New Orleans and the team who put together SKO got us a marching band to walk from our hotel to our event venue. We stopped traffic in the streets of New Orleans and everything. It was so much fun.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
We get to work with so many different customers, and our tech is only getting better and better every day. We killed it in the past year exceeding goals no one would have seen coming, and I’m excited to see our journey now as a public company and what we achieve in the coming years.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
Our team is incredible, and always eager to tackle the next opportunity. We are growing quickly and love folks who work hard and get stuff done!
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
My proudest moment as an ON24 employee has to be the day we IPO’d. Everyone was so excited leading up to it, and I remember feeling so proud and happy the day the IPO occurred.
What is unique about ON24?
Although we’ve been around for a long time, we have evolved many times as a company and continue to grow at a phenomenal rate. Our product and offerings are unique, which is why we are the leaders in our space, and no one is doing digital engagement like us.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
I’m a people person and loved going into the office, so I would be lying if I said the adjustment wasn’t a little difficult for me. Despite the difficulty, our excellent HR team made it so easy to transition. We were able to get all the resources we needed to set up a pleasant working environment in the comfort of our homes and expense Friday team lunches, making it easy to keep in touch with my team and others.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I would say someone in our account executive or account management team. I’ve always been behind the scenes of our sales contracts, but I think it would be awesome to work with our prospects and customers directly.
What makes the sales team different from other company’s sales teams?
My team and I work to support the sales team and their contracts. Our sales team is so dynamic and always thinks of our customers first. The team is so handy when it comes to finding a solution that will work for our prospects and customers, and although that may pose a challenge for the deal desk team, we find it highly rewarding and engaging.
What is the culture like on the ON24 sales team?
We are highly collaborative and inclusive of everyone’s opinions. It’s also an enriching culture where we recognize everyone, not just the folks who are the top sellers.