Meet ON24: Kayla Stutts, Recruiting Coordinator, Talent Acquisition

Meet Kayla Stutts – one of our Recruiting Coordinators for the Talent Acquisition team at ON24. Kayla is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina! Read on to learn more about Kayla’s experience at ON24 and her favorite takeaways in her current role.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
I am a Recruiting Coordinator on the recruiting team here at ON24.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I first heard about ON24 through LinkedIn and realized a friend had previously worked for the company, I reached out to her, and she had nothing but great things to say. I was drawn to the company’s culture, growth, and career opportunities.
How long have you been at ON24?
I joined ON24 in January 2022.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
In my short time here, there have been an increasing number of new hires and promotions within the company. We have also acquired VIBBIO, an innovative cloud video software company. Our first as a public company!
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
The recruiting team is in the process of implementing new ways to celebrate our new hires/internal referrals and creating fun ways to showcase our team members and the different departments at ON24.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
I have learned so much about the company, the different departments, and what we have to offer prospective candidates, which empowers me to be a better recruiting coordinator and possibly lean more into a recruiting role in the future.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
My favorite memory so far with ON24, has been my team trip to Scottsdale, Ariz. The whole recruiting team met in person and spent a few days working together and getting to know one another. It was a blast and a trip I will not forget!
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
I’m most excited about the growth of the company and the different projects that are in the making, we are doing big things and I’m very lucky to be a part of that.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
My proudest moment is being able to play a role in connecting candidates to their dream job and showing our appreciation and support through fun perks like ‘swag bags’ and having the pleasure of working with them as an ON24 employee.
What is unique about ON24?
The products that ON24 offers are amazing as well as the customer experiences. Even though we are a public company, I enjoy that it still feels like a small company, everyone is extremely supportive and seems to enjoy what they do. I’ve never worked for a company that truly seems to invest in their employees as ON24 does.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
I enjoy the flexibility of working fully remote. But I have learned the importance of having a routine. Stepping away from my desk and going on walks during my break, has really helped me!
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I would switch roles with Mike Badgis (VP Global HR/Facilities) to see what it would look like from a more ‘behind the scenes’ perspective. It would be cool to see what his day-to-day looks like and the different challenges he faces. I am interested in the HR side of recruiting and would like to know more about their roles and responsibilities.
Why should those in the Talent Acquisition field be interested in joining ON24?
It is hands down the best team I’ve ever been a part of! The recruiting/HR team is extremely supportive and inclusive and truly wants to see you succeed in your role. There are many opportunities to show your skills through creative projects and tasks. And opportunities for career development and growth.
