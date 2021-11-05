Meet ON24: Kate Nyden

November 05, 2021 ON24
Meet Kate Nyden – Senior Customer Success Manager at ON24! Along with our fantastic Customer Success team, Kate makes it her mission to ensure that ON24’s customers are satisfied and are set up for success. To find out what excites Kate about ON24’s future and why others in the customer success field should join our team, read below!
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
Senior Customer Success Manager on Aimee Dress’ Global Pod team
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I applied through AngelList and knew nothing about ON24, other than that it was a webcasting platform. In my previous role, I was responsible for the entire Customer Success and Onboarding webinar program, so it seemed like an opportunity that aligned well with my skill set.I knew it was going to be a match after the interview process. It was essential to me to land in a role where I could be mentored and grow in my career. After interviewing with several leaders in Customer Success, I was convinced these were precisely the type of people I wanted to work with/for.
How long have you been with ON24?
Since 2016
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
When I started, ON24 was one of many companies that delivered webinars. Now, ON24 is THE industry-leading webcasting platform.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
I really like working with the Newbies!
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
The mentorship I have received from my leaders at ON24 has been truly outstanding. One of the most valuable lessons I have learned is that my career can progress and develop without following a cookie-cutter path.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
It’s a three-way tie!
- February 3, 2021 – 9:31 AM ET. Sharat’s reaction after the bell rang while everyone was cheering and clapping on their webcams. I don’t know what he was thinking, but whatever it was, I was moved by his reaction. I’m glad he paused to take in that moment because it was a significant one.
- Webinar World in 2017. Particularly the keynote on the first day. Standing room only, the audience was pumped, taking notes, asking questions, and I just knew at that moment that what we were doing as a company was something really special.
- Getting to see all my colleagues’ smiling faces at our annual SKO/Offsite! I hope we can bring that event back in the future.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
I am excited & curious about what’s next in terms of platform development, especially as the world settles into this new hybrid business environment post-covid.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
Success at ON24 is directly correlated with work ethic, attitude, AND adaptability!
What is unique about ON24?
Despite being a big company now, I feel like we’re still a pretty tight-knit team.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
I’ve always worked remotely, but having other people in my household working remotely with me has been an interesting (challenging 😉) adjustment.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I am definitely not qualified, but the product development team! I have no idea what alchemy happens between the conceptual stage to release, but it’s impressive.
What has been your favorite customer success story?
I can’t nail down just one, but it’s always so satisfying to get a client that’s in terrible shape and help them turn things around.
Why should those in the customer success field be interested in joining ON24?
The CSM role at ON24 isn’t a support, sales, or other position hidden behind a CSM title. Our CS org is actually practicing the model and has buy-in/support from executive leadership, which is huge.
