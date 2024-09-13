Meet ON24: Jordyn Klongland

Meet Jordyn Klongland, Sales Development Representative, at ON24. Continue reading to discover some of Jordyn’s favorite hobbies, her dream travel destination and what she looks forward to achieving at ON24.

What team are you joining, in what role and in what region?

I will be joining the North America CA1 team as an SDA.

What attracted you to join ON24 and how did you hear about the company?

I was referred to ON24 by a mutual friend. I had a wonderful interview experience and I quickly realized that ON24 is a company with a mission and team that I wanted to be a part of.

What are you looking forward to most about joining ON24?

I’m looking forward to joining ON24 because it’s a great opportunity for personal and professional growth. I’m thrilled to be working alongside talented colleagues who have developed a great community at ON24. Overall, I’m excited to contribute to my team’s success while gaining skills in the field.

What is your favorite hobby outside of work?

I just moved to North Carolina, so I have been exploring new trails and parks with my dog, Rae.

You are going to dinner and you can bring three people, who would they be (dead or alive)?

Anthony Bourdain, Rihanna, and Kevin Costner

What is your dream travel destination?

I can’t pick only one so Banff National Park, Mexico City, and Hawaii!

What is the last song or podcast played on your phone?

“So We Won’t Forget” by Khruangbin

What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

I am named after Michael Jordan.