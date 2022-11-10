Meet ON24: Jillian Kranz, Human Resource Generalist

November 10, 2022
Meet Jillian Kranz, Human Resource Generalist on the Human Resources Team, based out of Charlotte, North Carolina! Read on to learn more about Jillian’s favorite memories at ON24, some of her takeaways in her current role, and her go-to karaoke song!
Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
I am a Human Resource Generalist on the Human Resources Team.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I was contacted through LinkedIn by one of the Recruiters at ON24. With every interview, it was clear that the company culture would be a great match for what I was looking for.
How long have you been at ON24?
I joined ON24 in January 2022.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
ON24 has grown tremendously since I joined. We have welcomed incredible new talent in our leadership and across various departments.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
In 2022, we rolled out our new Performance Review and Merit Increase process. The HR team spent months setting up the systems, preparing training videos, and working closely with our managers to answer any questions they had. Overall, the implementation was a huge success! I’ve also truly enjoyed creating our monthly HR newsletter that celebrates all the great work everyone is doing here at ON24.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
My manager, Marla Pascoe (Senior Director, Human Resources), always takes the time to share educational opportunities with us so we can continue to gain more HR knowledge. These HR presentations help us better serve the ON24 team.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
One of my favorite memories with ON24 was the launch of ON24 Elite Explore. The Charlotte office held a great space-themed launch party where we could watch the first webinar launch in space. Since so many of us work remotely, it was such a special experience to get together and celebrate!
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
I look forward to our continued growth and new additions to our team. Each new hire brings a unique perspective that we can use to serve our customers better.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I’m really happy with where I am in my role, but I think that I would have to take the opportunity to switch with Mike Badgis (Vice President, Global HR and Facilities). It would be challenging to step into his role but who doesn’t love a good challenge?
Why should those in the Sales field be interested in joining ON24?
We have fantastic leadership that makes conscious efforts to show their appreciation for our work and invests in our career development. Being a part of a team like this makes every day enjoyable.
What is your go-to karaoke song?
My go-to karaoke song is the early 2000s hit “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. That’s always a classic for Karaoke.
What’s your favorite book to read?
One of my favorite authors to read is Emily Henry. She has a few really great books that I frequently recommend to my friends and family.
What is the first thing you would purchase if you won the lottery?
I would buy a one-way (first class, of course) ticket to Ireland and start a year-long journey abroad!
