Meet ON24: Jennae Jizdeortega

July 30, 2021
Meet Jennae Jizdeortega – one of ON24’s Account Executives! Based out of California, Jennae is a part of ON24’s Enterprise Acquisition team. Since joining ON24, Jennae has been a key player on various teams within ON24’s sales org for close to 5 years. Read more about Jennae and her journey at ON24 below.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I was referred by a work colleague for a Sales Development Representative role back in 2016 when they were a part of the Marketing team.
How long have you been with ON24?
I am approaching five years in October.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 has helped me develop my sales skills and build my network. It has also allowed me to fully understand the functions that drive a business as we are #oneteam and must work together across all groups.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
2017 SKO in New Orleans and being awarded Rookie of the Year at 2018 SKO in Arizona!
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
This is just the start of ON24’s success as digital events are the way of the future.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
The time is NOW to be a part of the ON24 team. 😊
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
The turnout of our 2017, 2018, and 2019 Webinar World was my proudest moment. We have the best customers in the industry!
What is unique about ON24?
ON24 has a start-up feel for a well-established company. The opportunity for growth is tremendous, and the flexibility to move within the org is always supported.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
ON24 has been very accommodating by providing all the office supplies, Friday lunches (the best!), and regular check-ins on how we feel about working remotely.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
Mark Bornstein, VP Content Marketing/Chief Webinerd/face of ON24. Who wouldn’t want to have their own fan base for doing what they’re absolutely amazing at! If you’ve tuned into our WBPS, you’d know what I’m talking about 😉